A roundup of Irish football players' performances abroad, highlighting Troy Parrott's goal for AZ Alkmaar, Ipswich Town's strong promotion bid, Southampton's victory, and other notable contributions from Irish players across various leagues and age groups.

Troy Parrott continued his impressive scoring form for AZ Alkmaar, netting his 19th league goal of the season in their crucial 3-1 victory over Heerenveen. This goal, his 15th league strike and 29th in all competitions for AZ this campaign, came at a pivotal moment, solidifying their push for European qualification.

Facing a Heerenveen side just a point behind them, AZ delivered a composed performance, securing a vital win that propelled them into sixth place in the Eredivisie, just three points behind Ajax, and keeping them firmly in contention as the season heads into its final decisive phase. Aside from Parrott's stellar performance, the weekend saw a mixed bag of results for other Irish players abroad, with some either on the periphery or unable to make a significant impact for their respective clubs.\The East Anglian derby between Ipswich Town and Norwich City saw an outstanding defensive display by an Irish international, earning him the man of the match award in a 2-0 victory for Ipswich. This win propelled Kieran McKenna's side to second in the table, setting them two points clear of Millwall and three ahead of Middlesbrough, while also boasting two games in hand. With only six matches remaining, Ipswich now holds a strong position for automatic promotion. Southampton also witnessed a significant afternoon for their Irish contingent, as they came from behind to defeat Derby County 2-1 at St Mary’s, with two Ireland internationals playing key roles in the turnaround. This victory moved Southampton into fifth place, five points ahead of Wrexham, with a game in hand that could potentially draw them level with Middlesbrough in fourth. The match between Brentford and Everton at the Gtech Community Stadium also showcased an Irish presence, with outstanding between the posts for Brentford, making four saves, including a particularly impressive double stop. was unlucky not to score, with his powerful header striking the crossbar, while played 90 minutes at right-back. Mark Travers remained an unused substitute for Everton.\Elsewhere, Will Ferry had an impressive weekend for Dundee United, delivering a captain's performance, scoring and assisting in their 3-2 victory over Livingston and further establishing himself as a strong contender for the Irish national team. At the youth level, Jaden Umeh, a highly-rated Benfica prospect, continued his impressive form by scoring another superb goal for the club's under-19 side in their 3-2 defeat to Santa Clara, further building anticipation for their upcoming Uefa Youth League semi-final against Club Brugge. In Spain, Aaron Ochoa also made an impact, starting consecutive league games for Málaga for the first time and registering a magnificent assist in their 2-0 win over Las Palmas. Furthermore, Azaz enjoyed an outstanding week for Southampton, scoring and assisting in a commanding 5-1 victory away to Wrexham, and following up with an assist in the 2-1 win over Derby County. Jack Moylan showcased exceptional quality for Lincoln City, scoring a stunning volley in their 2-1 victory over Leyton Orient, bringing his goal tally to 10 for the season and earning a nomination for League One Player of the Year





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