Irish Police Launch Nationwide Road Safety Operation Over Bank Holiday Weekend

Police launched a week‑long traffic enforcement campaign on Thursday, targeting speeders and alcohol‑driven drivers and reminding motorists, cyclists and pedestrians of essential safety rules.

On Thursday, a nationwide traffic enforcement initiative was launched, scheduled to continue through Tuesday, June 2. Police recorded more than 630 motorists exceeding speed limits, including a driver traveling 76 kilometres per hour in a 50 kilometre zone on the R402 near Edenderry, Offaly.

In addition, across the country, over 100 drivers were identified as violating various traffic laws during the bank holiday weekend. The Gardaí emphasised that alcohol‑driven incidents would be prioritized throughout the operation. They warned that no amount of intoxication-whether from alcohol or drugs-renders it safe or permissible to operate a vehicle. The police also urged drivers to be extra vigilant toward vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists.

General road safety reminders were issued: always stay within speed limits, secure your seatbelt, never use a mobile phone while driving, eliminate distractions, and keep focused on the road. Similarly, cyclists and pedestrians were advised to remain visible, maintain awareness of their surroundings, and avoid alcohol or drug consumption that could compromise their safety. The enforcement drive intends to reduce accidents during the holiday weekend by targeting high-risk behaviours.

Gardaí messages echo the long‑standing public safety campaign that stresses responsible driving, with a focus on seeing each other well on the road. The operation's visibility through media and social posts highlights the commitment to keeping Irish roads safer. The police's call for responsibility spans all road users, encouraging the community to support safer streets by refraining from speeding, using mobile devices, or driving under the influence.

By enforcing these rules and reminding the public of standard safety precautions, they aim to minimise potential fatalities and injuries on roads during a period of increased travel





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