Irish Presenter Talks About RTE Exit and Payment Scandal

A well-known Irish presenter has spoken about his exit from RTE and the payment scandal that surrounded it. He admitted that stepping back into the Irish media sphere made him 'a little bit apprehensive' but said he has 'spoken about it now to the point where people will come and say to me on the street, 'why are you still talking about that?'. I say, because people keep asking me about it! Which is fair, but there's too much good stuff to talk about and I focus on that.' The presenter will be back on screens soon, presenting a new show with Ryan Tubridy.

In 2023, the show took on a shorter runtime, going from two and a half hours live on air to 90 minutes. A well-known Irish presenter who left RTE three years ago admitted he'd love to present TV again but wouldn't take on anything like the Late Late Show's gruelling schedule.

He told RSVP Magazine, 'My story is that I'm still hungry but I'm not starving,' he said.

'I don't need to be on TV, but occasionally I would get a knock on the door saying, 'we'd like to put your name to this project because we think it's kind of your bag'. And I say yes and if they like it, they like it; if they don't, they don't. I'm not crying for it, but if the right thing came along I'd do it.

' The presenter returned to Irish screens for the first time since the RTE payment scandal earlier this year, on Virgin Media's The Assembly. He admitted that stepping back into the Irish media sphere made him 'a little bit apprehensive'. The broadcaster had moved to London in 2024, but recently returned home to live full-time and decided to 'rip the plaster off' by sitting down for interviews about his RTE exit and the payment scandal.

'They weren't beautiful experiences, but job done and that's the end of it, because you have to deliver what happened as far as you're concerned and I did that,' said Ryan. 'It's out there, Google it if you want and it's just such a well-worn story that I feel now all the bad stuff is in the rear view mirror, so on we go.

I understand anyone wanting to bring it up, but I have to say that I have spoken about it now to the point where people will come and say to me on the street, 'why are you still talking about that?

'. I say, because people keep asking me about it! Which is fair, but there's too much good stuff to talk about and I focus on that.

' The presenter will be back on screens soon, presenting a new show with Ryan Tubridy. He can be heard on Times Radio from 1pm-4pm on Sundays, and on Ireland's ONIC network from 10am-12pm





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Irish Presenter RTE Exit Payment Scandal The Assembly Virgin Media

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