Fr Gabriel Dolan, a veteran missionary returning to Ireland after decades of service in Kenya, warns against proposed 17% cuts to foreign aid. He highlights the disproportionate impact of climate change and budget reductions on Kenya's poorest communities and calls on Ireland's EU presidency to champion global support for human rights and development projects.

Fr Gabriel Dolan, a dedicated Irish priest who devoted forty-two years of his life to humanitarian work in Kenya, has issued an urgent appeal to the Irish government.

Irish EU Presidency Must Strengthen Foreign Aid

He is urging officials to utilize Ireland's current presidency of the Council of the European Union to champion and strengthen foreign aid programs. This call to action comes at a critical time when there are serious proposals from various EU member states to reduce foreign aid budgets by seventeen percent.

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Fr Dolan, who is seventy-one years old, recently returned to his native County Fermanagh in Northern Ireland after a long tenure in Africa, yet he remains deeply engaged in supporting various development projects across the continent. He firmly believes that Ireland should take a leading role in global aid initiatives rather than retreating from its commitments during a period of economic hardship.

He argues that while it is understandable for citizens to question the allocation of funds when they are facing a severe cost-of-living crisis at home, this should not be an excuse for politicians to diminish support for the most vulnerable populations abroad. He emphasizes that if the general public truly understood the dire circumstances and struggles occurring in developing nations, they would likely express greater support for foreign aid.

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Cutting Aid Hurts Vulnerable Populations

He notes that retaining domestic funds would not magically solve all local economic problems, but cutting international aid would have devastating consequences for those who need it most. Much of the work carried out by Fr Dolan has been facilitated by Misean Cara, an Irish missionary organization that relies heavily on funding from Irish Aid, the government's overseas development agency.

One of his deepest concerns regarding the future is the escalating impact of climate change, which disproportionately affects the poorest communities. He explains that people living in the most at-risk geographical regions are also the most vulnerable to economic sanctions and budget cuts. These communities are governed by natural seasons, including planting and rainy cycles, meaning their agricultural survival is directly tied to weather patterns that are becoming increasingly unpredictable.

Climate Change Threatens Poor Communities

The poorest suffer the most when these systems fail, and they lack the resources to adapt or recover. Ireland assumed its presidency of the European Union on July first and will hold this position until the end of 2026. A significant part of its mandate involves shaping and securing agreement on the Multiannual Financial Framework for 2028 to 2034.

While several EU governments have advocated for significant cuts to foreign aid, European Parliament members have pushed back against these proposals, calling instead for increased investment in global development and human rights. Fr Dolan's commitment to justice and human rights is exemplified by his founding of Haki Yetu, which translates to Our Rights, in 2008.

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Justice Work Requires Persistent Effort

This organization operates along Kenya's coast and has been involved in landmark legal battles, including a thirteen-year fight to rebuild a school that was illegally bulldozed in 2012 near Mombasa's largest rubbish dump. The community refused to leave, and the legal process, though slow and designed to exhaust victims, ultimately succeeded, resulting in a high school that now educates nearly four hundred children. Fr Dolan stresses that justice work is not about quick fixes but requires persistent effort.

Haki Yetu also supports victims of sexual and gender-based violence, securing up to ten successful prosecutions annually by providing logistical support such as transport and meals for court appearances. He believes missionary work remains vital because it involves having people on the ground who become integral parts of the communities they serve. Having grown up during the Troubles, he feels it is in his DNA to help people stand up for their rights in difficult situations.

He expresses confidence that his colleagues in Kenya, including Muslim team members he has mentored, will continue this life's work, allowing him to return home with happy memories of a privileged and meaningful career.