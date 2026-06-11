Irish Primary Schools Honored for Innovative Sustainability Projects at Re-turn Awards

More than 300 Irish primary schools participated in the first Re-turn Awards, celebrating creative uses of the Deposit Return Scheme to fund school projects and support local communities.

The inaugural Re-turn Awards have cast a bright spotlight on the incredible ingenuity of primary school students across Ireland, who have transformed the simple act of recycling into powerful engines for community development and environmental stewardship.

By utilizing the national Deposit Return Scheme, known as DRS, more than 300 schools entered the competition, showcasing how sustainable habits can be integrated into the daily routines of young learners. The awards ceremony, hosted by the well-known Today FM presenter Ian Dempsey at the iconic Croke Park, served as a celebration of sixteen standout schools that demonstrated an exceptional commitment to going above and beyond in their approach to waste reduction and fundraising.

This initiative highlighted the intersection of environmental education and civic duty, proving that children can be the primary drivers of ecological change within their local areas. Taking the top honor was the Pelletstown Educate Together National School in Dublin, which was awarded a substantial prize of 5,000 Euro for its highly imaginative Monster Bin initiative. This project was not merely a school-based exercise but a comprehensive community effort that bridged the gap between the classroom and the wider neighborhood.

By establishing a Junior Re-turn Committee and employing a strategy of classroom visits and vibrant posters, the students managed to engage parents, teachers, and local business owners in a collective mission to increase recycling rates. The financial rewards of this effort were channeled back into the school to fund critical resources, including a sensory pod for inclusive learning, various garden projects to enhance biodiversity, and celebrations for graduating students.

This holistic approach illustrated that environmental consciousness can lead to direct improvements in educational infrastructure and student wellbeing, creating a cycle of benefit that rewards both the planet and the pupil. Beyond the financial gains, the awards highlighted the profound emotional and social impact that community-driven sustainability can have. A poignant example was seen in the Judges Commendation Award given to St. Malachy’s Boys National School in Dublin.

The school used its Re-turn campaign to create a beautiful memorial garden in memory of a pupil named Joshua, who had passed away earlier in the year. This initiative saw the school join forces with families, local businesses, and the regional GAA club, proving that the Deposit Return Scheme could serve as a catalyst for communal grieving and healing.

By turning plastic bottles and cans into a lasting tribute, the students demonstrated that the act of recycling can be entwined with compassion and solidarity, making a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by loss and strengthening the social fabric of the school community. Ciarán Foley, the Chief Executive Officer of Re-turn, emphasized that the participation of so many schools across the country serves as a testament to the fact that small, consistent actions can result in meaningful and lasting change.

He noted that schools are uniquely positioned to lead the way in sustainability education, as they can instill lifelong habits in children who then influence their families and peers. The enthusiasm and teamwork exhibited by the students were described as truly inspiring, with the Pelletstown school specifically praised for its inclusivity and the long-term sustainability of its model.

Similarly, former Irish rugby star Donncha O’Callaghan expressed his admiration for the passion and leadership shown by both the teachers and students, noting that their efforts went beyond helping the planet to genuinely improve their local environments through dedicated action. The judging process was rigorous, taking into account the specific context and size of each school to ensure a fair evaluation.

Criteria focused on creativity, the ability to work as a team, success in fundraising, and the overall level of community engagement. The diversity of the winners reflected the nationwide reach of the initiative, with honors going to Scoil Angela in Tipperary for the Large School Local Legends Award, and Kilmore Central National School in Cavan for the Small School category.

Other recognized institutions included Kildorrery National School in Cork, Nagle-Rice Primary School in Kerry, Scoil Naomh Mhuire in Limerick, and the combined effort of St. Anne’s and St. Joseph’s Primary Schools in Rathkeale. Additionally, St. John’s Special School in Waterford was lauded for returning the highest volume of materials. Together, these schools have set a new benchmark for how Ireland's educational institutions can lead the charge toward a greener, more sustainable future





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