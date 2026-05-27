Irish Property Market Sees 13% Surge in Capital Flows in 2025, Residential Sector Dominates

Capital flows into the Irish property market increased by 13% to €32.44 billion in 2025, driven by residential purchases and a strong hotel market. A report by Sherry FitzGerald highlights county and sector trends, with Louth leading growth and Dublin remaining the largest market.

The Irish property market experienced a significant surge in capital flows in 2025, rising by 13% to reach €32.44 billion, according to a new report from Sherry FitzGerald.

This marks the second consecutive year of double-digit growth, following a similar increase in 2024 when capital flows stood at €28.71 billion. The report, which analyzes financial investment across commercial and residential property markets, highlights the continued dominance of residential assets, which accounted for 83% of total capital flows, or €26.96 billion. Within the residential sector, household purchasers were the primary drivers, representing 81% of activity, while non-household spending increased by 14% to €5.18 billion.

New home completions rose by 20%, contributing to a 16% increase in new home transactions. The commercial property sector, including development land and agricultural assets, saw capital flows rise by 21% to €5.42 billion, largely due to a strong hotel market with €1.77 billion in sales.

However, direct commercial investment and development land turnover experienced declines, coming in at €1.81 billion and €692 million respectively. Sherry FitzGerald acknowledged that many off-market transactions in the development sector may not be reflected in these figures. Geographically, Dublin remained the dominant market with €14.79 billion in capital flows, followed by Cork at €2.8 billion and Kildare at €1.56 billion. Almost all counties recorded annual growth, with the exception of Offaly, which saw an 11% reduction.

Louth recorded the strongest year-on-year growth, partly due to MSD's acquisition of the Wuxi plant in Dundalk alongside a sharp rise in residential activity. The Greater Dublin area grew by 4% to €19 billion, while the rest of the state saw a 28% increase to €13.38 billion.

Jean Behan, senior economist and head of research at Sherry FitzGerald, attributed the robust performance to improved sentiment across both residential and commercial markets, supported by the resilience of the domestic economy and favorable interest rate environment. Looking ahead, the report expects improved confidence and renewed interest from international investors to support strong transaction activity in 2026.

However, it notes that continuing geopolitical tensions and increased energy prices create ambiguity regarding borrowing and construction costs. The report also emphasizes that the government's focus on increasing housing supply and strengthening the economy should help sustain activity across all property markets.

In conclusion, the Irish property market enters 2026 from a position of relative strength, underpinned by economic resilience, strong employment levels, and rising investor interest. While external uncertainties persist, the market's performance in 2025 sets a solid foundation for continued growth





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