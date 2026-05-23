The Irish province take on defending European champions Leinster in a pulsating Champions Cup final in Basque Country. San Mamés Stadium, a cool stadium, awaits the clash.

Irish province have happy memories of San Mamés Stadium , but they need to find a performance for the ages against defending European champions Leinster . Eight years ago, Leinster ’s win over Racing 92 was played out under torrential rain clouds at Athletic Bilbao ’s stadium.

This time, Bilbao has been hit with a heatwave and temperatures of 27 degrees are forecast at kick-off. Caelan Doris, in his own inimitable way, seemed unperturbed about the prospect of playing in the most stifling conditions he and his teammates will have experienced in some while. The final is taking place in a football stadium, which is 60 metres wide compared to 70 at the Aviva, and it will be intriguing to see how the support matches up.

Republic of Ireland players get acquainted with Athletic Bilbao’s home stadium ahead of the Champions Cup final against Union Bordeaux Bègles in Bilbao, Spain. The pulsating final could be like a 80-minute test for a high-risk, high-reward, outside-in, blitz defence with Jacques Nienaber’s blueprint written all over it. Although the bounce of the ball can defy it, winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey is a searingly dangerous threat with or without the ball





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Champions Cup Leinster Athletic Bilbao San Mamés Stadium Basque Country La Rochelle Rugby World Cup Ulster Montpellier Boise St Recruitiraq

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