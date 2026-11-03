Irish Public Sector Strike Set For November 12th Over Pay Offer

Over 300,000 Irish public sector workers plan a second strike on November 12 after rejecting a 7.75% pay offer. The walkout threatens schools, hospitals, and the EU presidency summit in Dublin.

More than 300,000 public sector employees in Ireland are preparing to participate in a second coordinated strike action scheduled for November 12th. This industrial action follows a decisive endorsement by union negotiators to reject the Government's latest pay proposal, which valued at 7.75 per cent over a period of two and a half years.

Negotiators Reject Pay Proposal Terms

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions Public Sector Services Committee convened on Monday to review the specific details of the offer presented by state representatives. Chief negotiator Kevin Callinan informed the media that the proposed terms failed to meet the substantial expectations held by the labor unions involved in the discussions.

Also read Public Sector Unions Plan November 12 Strike on EU Presidency Day

The current offer on the table consists of a 6.75 per cent increase distributed in instalments over a 30-month period. This figure is supplemented by an additional 1 per cent derived from a local bargaining element, which is designed to be paid out toward the conclusion of the proposed agreement term.

Union officials had anticipated a 2 per cent allocation for local bargaining, a mechanism that permits special pay arrangements for specific roles and grades. This expectation was rooted in commitments made during the previous agreement, which allowed for greater flexibility in addressing specific job classifications and seniority levels.

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Kevin Callinan highlighted that while negotiations had focused heavily on the duration of the agreement and productivity requirements over the last two weeks, the Government had not adequately addressed cost of living pressures. He stated that the state had not stepped up to the mark on critical issues such as local bargaining and other related financial matters.

Low-Paid Workers Face Funding Gap

Adrian Kane of the Services, Industrial, Professional and Trade Union (Siptu) identified a significant gap regarding compensation for lower-income employees. He noted that the Government has not offered a mechanism to replicate the guaranteed minimum increases that protected workers earning under €50,000 a year during the previous cycle.

Under the last agreement, the guaranteed minimum increases ensured that the lowest-paid public servants received total increases of just over 17 per cent, significantly higher than the 9.25 per cent headline figure. Adrian Kane described the absence of a similar protective approach in the current negotiations as deeply regrettable and a failure to support the most vulnerable workers.

The unions argue that without this specific provision, the overall offer disproportionately benefits higher earners while failing to address the severe erosion of purchasing power experienced by entry-level and mid-tier civil servants over recent years.

Steering Group and Next Steps

Both the unions and the Government are now scheduled to meet separately with the members of the Government-appointed three-person steering group to explore potential pathways toward a resolution. This independent body, which is chaired by Kevin Foley, is tasked with mediating between the conflicting positions to find a compromise that both sides can accept.

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If these mediation efforts fail to produce a mutually acceptable agreement, the strike action on November 12th will proceed as planned. This day of industrial action represents a significant escalation in the ongoing dispute, marking the second major walkout within a short timeframe.

Widespread Disruption Expected

The impending strike poses substantial risks to essential public services and national infrastructure. Schools across the country are expected to close, forcing the cancellation of thousands of hospital appointments and severely disrupting other critical public service operations that rely on the participation of the affected workforce.

Crucially, the timing of the strike coincides with a pivotal moment for the Irish EU presidency. A high-level meeting of European heads of state and government is scheduled to take place in Dublin, raising concerns that the industrial action could potentially affect the diplomatic proceedings and the international image of the host nation.

Responding to the announcement, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Jack Chambers expressed strong disappointment. He labeled the decision to escalate the dispute as extremely regrettable and warned that another day of strike action would cause significant disruption to daily life and public service delivery.

Jack Chambers emphasized that the Government's primary objective remains securing an agreement that strikes the right balance. He stated that any final pay deal must be fair and credible to workers while simultaneously ensuring that public spending remains fiscally responsible and sustainable for the country over the long term.