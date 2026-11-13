Irish Public Service Workforce Surges to 420,000 with Major Growth in Health and Agencies

New data reveals that Ireland's public service workforce has grown by 120,000 since 2016, reaching 420,000 in June with projections to hit 440,000. Driven largely by increases in health, education, and non-commercial state agencies, the public sector now employs one in six workers. While defence staffing declined, overall ratios of public servants to population have reached a forty-year high, significantly impacting national expenditure with pay and pensions accounting for over a quarter of the budget.

An extensive analysis of the Irish public service workforce reveals a substantial expansion in state employment over the past decade, with the total number of public service workers increasing by approximately 120,000 individuals.

This represents a growth rate of more than thirty-three percent since 2016, when the workforce stood at 310,000. By June of this year, the public service sector had reached a total of 420,000 employees, a figure that is projected to climb further to 440,000 by the end of the current calendar year.

Also read Victims ask Pope Leo to intervene with Irish Christian Brothers on child sex abuse cases

This broad category encompasses a wide array of roles, including staff within the Civil Service, the health service, local authorities, An Garda Síochána, the Defence Forces, and various non-commercial State agencies. Consequently, at least one in six workers in Ireland, and one in every twelve people overall, are now employed directly by the Government or the State.

Public Sector Growth By Health And Education

This significant expansion marks a notable acceleration in the growth of the public sector, which has nearly doubled in size over the last four decades, rising from 218,000 employees in 1980 to its current levels. The demographic composition of this growth is not uniform across all sectors. Health and education have experienced the most substantial increases in personnel numbers, reflecting the state's prioritization of social welfare and educational infrastructure.

Advertisement

In stark contrast, the defence sector was the only major area to record a decline in staffing levels during this period. Specifically, the Army saw a reduction of 1,370 personnel, bringing its total strength down to 6,416 this year, according to figures provided by the Department of Public Expenditure. The health sector alone has added 46,000 whole-time equivalent staff over the last ten years.

Rising Staff Numbers In Health And Agencies

At the end of June, the Health Service Executive, voluntary hospitals, and associated agencies employed 155,214 whole-time staff, a number that rises to 173,836 when part-time and job-sharing positions are included in the calculation. The surge in non-commercial State agencies has also been dramatic, with employee numbers in these bodies increasing from 12,659 a decade ago to more than 20,000 last year.

These agencies include critical regulatory and support bodies such as Coimisiún na Meán, the Health Information and Quality Authority, the IDA, Fáilte Ireland, and Tusla, which has grown from 3,617 to 5,632 staff. Furthermore, staffing in local authorities has risen from 26,801 to 32,600 whole-time equivalent personnel. The rate of growth in public servants has significantly outpaced population growth, which increased by only 62 percent from 3.4 million to 5.5 million over the same forty-year period.

International Comparison Of Public Service Employment

As a result, the ratio of public servants per 1,000 people has risen from 64 to 77, reaching a historic high. Despite these figures, international comparisons suggest Ireland remains within the range of other developed nations. An OECD report indicates that when considering total employment, approximately one in five workers in Ireland are state-employed, placing the country in line with France and slightly above the OECD average.

Advertisement

The financial implications of this workforce are profound, with pay and pensions consuming 27 percent of the €133 billion public expenditure budget this year. The recently announced pay deal, involving a 10.75 percent increase over twenty-seven months, is estimated to add an additional €5.2 billion to state costs.