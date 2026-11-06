Irish Radio Stations Evacuated Following Security Threats

Major Irish broadcasters RTÉ, Newstalk, and Lyric FM faced simultaneous evacuations on Friday due to security alerts. This article details the disruption, official responses from Taoiseach Micheál Martin, and the immediate impact on national media operations.

Major Irish radio broadcasters including RTÉ, Newstalk, and Lyric FM experienced sudden and coordinated evacuations on Friday morning following unconfirmed security alerts that disrupted national programming. The incidents began around 9am when David McCullagh failed to appear on RTÉ Radio 1, followed swiftly by abrupt on-air departures from Claire Byrne on Newstalk and Marty Whelan on Lyric FM, leaving listeners with silence or pre-recorded music. These events prompted immediate workplace evacuations across Dublin and Limerick as staff moved to safe zones, marking one of the most significant disruptions to Irish broadcast media in recent years.

Evacuation Triggers and Station Responses

The sequence of disruptions started with a gap in David McCullagh's slot on RTÉ Radio 1, which was filled by soothing pop-rock tracks while continuity announcers apologized for the interruption. Claire Byrne ended her Newstalk broadcast abruptly, citing an immediate need to go off-air, after which the station switched to a repeat of the previous day's content. Marty Whelan similarly disappeared from Lyric FM, prompting colleague Niall O'Carroll to appear thirty minutes early from the Limerick studio to announce that the RTÉ Montrose campus in Dublin had been evacuated due to a security alert.

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Taoiseach Comment and Expert Analysis

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was interviewed live by David McCullagh from a mobile broadcasting unit, emphasizing the need for calm and focus ahead of the upcoming EU summit. He avoided directly attributing the threats to Russia but noted that the incidents provided Irish citizens with a tangible understanding of the hybrid warfare challenges previously faced by Baltic nations. Security experts interviewed during the broadcast linked the threats to Russia, citing a pattern of similar bomb threats targeting European flights and prior cyberattacks on freezer infrastructure.

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Resumption of Broadcasting and Safety

Radio programming gradually returned to normal as presenters resumed their shifts, with David McCullagh broadcasting from a cold mobile studio in Cork and Claire Byrne returning to Newstalk with a lightened tone. Marty Whelan confirmed his safety by appearing on air, while presenter Oliver Callan took over the late slot from McCullagh, maintaining a humorous demeanor despite the mobile unit's limited power supply of only one hour. The coordinated return to air demonstrated the resilience of Irish media infrastructure and the rapid mobilization of regional studios to maintain national coverage during the crisis.