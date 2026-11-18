Irish Rail adjusts the Dublin to Navan railway route to accommodate a future Navan South station. The project aims to connect Navan to Dublin Connolly by 2031 at a cost of up to €3 billion. Consultation runs until December.

Irish Rail has officially incorporated provisions for a potential third railway station in Navan, County Meath, into its expanding regional transport infrastructure plans. The proposed facility, designated as Navan South, represents a forward-looking addition to the network that may be constructed following the completion of the primary Dublin to Navan railway line reopening scheme. This strategic move ensures that the expanding rail corridor can support increased capacity and connectivity for the growing community in Meath.

Updated Dublin to Navan Line Route Details

The foundational project involves the development of a 34km-long electrified rail extension stretching from the existing M3 Parkway station to Navan. This new line will operate completely independently of the current Tara Mines to Drogheda freight line, which traverses Navan but ceased regular freight operations in July 2023 and has not served passengers since April 1958. The primary initiative focuses on four planned stations along this new corridor to maximize regional access and reduce reliance on road transport.

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Two of these key stops will be located directly within Navan. Navan Central is slated for construction between Carriage Road and Trim Road, while Navan North will be situated close to Ratholdren Road along the alignment of the former Navan to Kingscourt line. The remaining two stations will serve surrounding communities, with one planned west of Dunshaughlin and another positioned west of Kilmessan. This layout is designed to integrate seamlessly with the existing urban and rural infrastructure of County Meath.

Strategic Alignment for Future Navan South Station

While the immediate scope of the reopening scheme excludes the construction of the Navan South station, Irish Rail has significantly refined the emerging preferred route to ensure future viability. Following a public consultation period that ran from May to July this year, the railway operator adjusted the track geometry at South Navan. These modifications allow the infrastructure to accommodate platforms and station facilities at a later date without requiring major realignment of the tracks once they are laid.

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The updated preferred proposed route also seeks to align more closely with the historical footprint of the former Victorian-era railway along certain sections of the journey. Additionally, the plan includes relocating a car park closer to the Dunshaughlin station and tweaking the route alignment slightly to better serve the southern part of Navan. These adjustments reflect direct responses to feedback received during the consultation process, aiming to optimize local accessibility and historical continuity.

Service Specifications and Public Consultation Process

Once operational, the new direct Dart trains will connect Navan to Dublin Connolly in approximately 60 minutes. The service frequency is projected to reach up to every 15 minutes during peak hours, supporting a transport capacity of up to 4,400 passengers per hour in each direction. This high-capacity service aims to significantly reduce commute times and provide a reliable alternative for daily travelers between the Midlands and the capital.

A second round of public consultation on the preferred route is currently open and will continue until December 10th. Irish Rail is organizing local engagement events in Navan, Kilmessan, and Dunshaughlin, complemented by an online webinar scheduled for December 1st. This ongoing dialogue ensures that community concerns and suggestions continue to shape the final design and implementation of the project before major construction begins.

Projected Timeline and Financial Implications

Irish Rail aims to submit a railway order to An Coimisiún Pleanála in 2028, which functions as a formal request for planning permission for the entire scheme. If approved, the project is targeting a construction start date from 2030 or 2031 onward. The National Transport Authority has forecast that the total cost of this extensive infrastructure upgrade could reach up to €3 billion, reflecting the scale and complexity of electrifying and extending the rail network to this region.