Irish Rail Services Face Severe Delays After Train Breakdown Near Newbridge

A train breakdown near Newbridge caused major delays across multiple Irish rail lines, including DART, Northern commuter, and intercity routes. Services resumed after a suspension, but passengers still face significant disruptions.

Major disruptions on multiple Irish rail lines, including the DART and Northern commuter services, were reported following an incident where an empty train broke down near Newbridge , blocking tracks.

Irish Rail confirmed that while services have resumed after a brief suspension, passengers should expect significant delays and route alterations. Specific delays include DART services up to 50 minutes behind schedule, Northern commuter lines facing 15-minute delays, Maynooth commuter services running 30 minutes late, Phoenix Park Tunnel services delayed by 10 minutes, and intercity routes such as Sligo and Belfast/Enterprise experiencing delays of 30 and 35 minutes respectively. Additional 25-minute disruptions are anticipated on journeys between Kildare and Heuston station.

The breakdown has caused widespread inconvenience for commuters during peak travel hours, with rail operators urging passengers to check real-time updates before traveling. Engineers worked to clear the obstruction and restore full service, but the ripple effects are expected to persist throughout the day. This incident highlights the vulnerability of Ireland's rail infrastructure to single-point failures and the need for robust contingency plans to minimize passenger impact during such disruptions.

Commuters have been advised to consider alternative transport arrangements where possible, as the delays affect a broad network spanning regional and suburban lines. The incident comes amid broader discussions about transportation reliability and investment in public transit systems across the country





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Irish Rail DART Delays Train Breakdown Newbridge Commuter Disruptions Public Transport

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Multiple Irish schools close after 'mass shooting' threat email as Gardaí issue statementMore than 10 primary schools across Carlow have been forced to close after receiving an anonymous email threatening a 'mass shooting' at a school in the county, with Gardaí investigating the communication as a suspected hoax

Read more »

Dublin MetroLink: ‘Few years’ before work on rail line at ‘full tilt’, committee toldTransport Infrastructure Ireland chief ‘does not have precise timeline’ for recruiting MetroLink programme director

Read more »

Rail closures to disrupt Dublin travel during June public holiday weekendDespite multiple large events this weekend – Women’s Mini Marathon, Forbidden Fruit and Bloom Festival – Dart disruptions are still expected

Read more »

What road diversions and rail closures are expected in Dublin over the bank holiday weekend?Major events are planned in Dublin this weekend with temporary road closures in place

Read more »