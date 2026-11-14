Irish Rail Signs Contract to Double-Track Limerick Junction Line

Irish Rail has hired Aecom and Jacobs to plan the Limerick Junction to Colbert line double-tracking, a key part of a €4bn investment to boost regional capacity and housing development by 2032.

Irish Rail has officially signed a contract with consulting firms Aecom and Jacobs to develop detailed plans for doubling the railway track connecting Limerick Junction to Colbert Station in Limerick city. This strategic infrastructure project is designed to significantly enhance rail capacity across the mid-western region of Ireland, with the goal of facilitating greater economic investment and supporting new housing developments in the area.

Limerick Junction Double-Tracking Timeline

The expansion of the Limerick Junction to Colbert Station line represents a major milestone in the modernization of Ireland's rail network. According to statements from Irish Rail, the project is currently in the early stages of development, with detailed planning permission expected to be secured between 2028 and 2029. If the timeline holds, the upgraded double-track line is projected to become fully operational by 2032, marking a transformative shift in regional connectivity.

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Once completed, the double-tracking initiative will allow for up to five trains per hour in each direction, effectively doubling the current frequency and reducing congestion on this critical corridor. This increased capacity is essential for supporting the growing population of Limerick and ensuring that the rail network can handle future demand from both commuters and freight operators.

Stakeholder Views and Strategic Goals

Mary Considine, the chief executive of Irish Rail, emphasized that this contract signing is part of a broader pipeline of investment totaling approximately €4 billion across the state over the next four years. She stated that the aim, in tandem with the National Development Plan and Project Ireland 2040, is to ultimately triple the state's rail capacity. The ultimate target is to provide for approximately 180 million passenger journeys a year, ensuring that rail remains a viable and efficient transport option for citizens.

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Considine explained that the infrastructure work is specifically designed to drive regional growth and enhance connectivity in the west of Ireland. By improving the reliability and frequency of services, Irish Rail hopes to balance industrial and housing development across the state. The consulting firms, Aecom and Jacobs, will work closely with Irish Rail to bring the project through to the planning stage, ensuring that technical and logistical challenges are addressed early in the process.

Broader Regional Infrastructure Projects

The Limerick Junction project is occurring in tandem with several other significant railway initiatives currently underway. One of these is the reopening of the line to Foynes, which is currently undergoing testing and is expected to open in early 2027. Initially, this line will be used for freight services. However, following the reopening of a small section of line in Limerick city known as Carey's Road, passenger services will eventually begin, further expanding the network's reach.

Additionally, Irish Rail has advertised for tenders to extend platforms on the Limerick to Galway line. This improvement will allow for six-carriage trains, a significant increase from the current capacity of up to four carriages. Work on these platform extensions is set to be completed by the end of 2027, directly addressing capacity constraints on one of the country's busiest inter-city routes.

Future Developments and Network Expansion

In Galway, a €70 million project to increase capacity at Ceannt Station is nearing completion. This project will expand the station from two platforms to five, with a new station complex forming the central part of a transport hub. Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year, providing a major upgrade to facilities for passengers traveling through Galway. The expansion is seen as a critical step in managing the increasing number of passengers using the rail network in the west of Ireland.

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Furthermore, the reopening of part of the former Western Rail Corridor from Athenry to Claremorris via Tuam is at a preliminary works stage. Main construction for this section is scheduled to begin in 2028, with both passenger and freight services targeted for 2030 or 2031. In the longer term, Irish Rail has plans to double the track from Athenry into Galway, with passing loops to allow trains to pass each other inserted between Athlone and Athenry.

Commuter Services and Regional Growth

Looking ahead, Irish Rail is set to commission a study into commuter train services next year, with a specific focus on Limerick. This study will help inform future developments in the region, ensuring that the rail network meets the evolving needs of local commuters. A new station already has planning permission at Moyross, with a further station proposed for Ballysimon, indicating a strong commitment to expanding local access to rail services.

The combination of these projects, including the Dart Plus programme and the introduction of eight new, eight-carriage, cross-border trains for the Enterprise service, underscores the government's dedication to transforming the national rail network. By improving capacity and frequency across multiple regions, Irish Rail aims to create a more resilient and efficient transport system that supports economic growth and regional development for years to come.