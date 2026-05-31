Irish Rail Warns of DART Service Cuts Over Bank Holiday Weekend

Irish Rail will shut 18 DART stations from May 30 to June 1 for engineering works, suspending all train services between Dublin Connolly and Greystones. Passengers can use bus replacements, and the move will affect weekend events such as the VHI Women's Mini Marathon. The upgrade aims to improve reliability on the line.

Irish Rail has announced significant disruptions across its commuter network over the upcoming June bank holiday weekend, as essential engineering works will be carried out from Saturday 30th May through Monday 1st June.

The operation will impact a swath of stations, including all 18 stops on the DART line between Dublin Connolly and Greystones. Consequently, no train services will operate between these points for the duration of the works. To mitigate the impact on passengers, a dedicated bus replacement service will run between Dublin Connolly station and Greystones throughout the three days of interruption, offering an alternative means of travel for commuters and leisure travelers.

The schedule of closures has broader implications for the community during the long weekend. For instance, organisers of the VHI Women's Mini Marathon, scheduled for Sunday, have had to adjust meet‑points and logistics due to the non‑availability of trains at the key stations along the route.

Event planners and attendees across the capital have also been advised to consider the temporary lack of rail access, as a significant number of venues near the affected stations will see decreased foot traffic or may need to provide additional shuttle options. Transport officials have released a detailed list of closed stations and timing, encouraging passengers to plan ahead and make use of the bus substitute services.

They also urged commuters who normally use the DART to consider alternate routes or transport modes, such as car sharing or cycling for shorter distances. Irish Rail authorities have continually monitored the situation and will provide real‑time updates via their website, mobile app, and on‑board displays once the works commence. Passengers are advised to check the latest travel information before heading out and to allow sufficient travel time in case of last‑minute changes.

Beyond the immediate service adjustments, the engineering works are part of a larger upgrade project aimed at improving reliability and extending capacity across the DART corridor. While the short‑term inconvenience may be notable, rail experts expect the long‑term benefits to accrue, particularly in reducing future delays and enhancing day‑to‑day service quality for thousands of daily commuters in the Dublin area.

In summary, Irish Rail's announcement stresses that no passenger trains will run between Dublin Connolly and Greystones from Saturday 30th May to Monday 1st June, with bus replacements operating between the two termini. The planned engineering works will affect 18 DART stations, disrupt holiday events, and require passengers to seek alternative travel arrangements for the duration of the weekend





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Irish Rail DART Bank Holiday Service Disruption Engineering Works

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