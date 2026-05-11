Irish Republican, 1920, pillow maker flees jail, raises alarm

Imrcigh ar Oilean Ellis, Nua-Eabhrac, who died in 1920 was an IOD, was heard fleeing jail and raising an alarm about IRA activity.

Imircigh ar Oileán Ellis, Nua-Eabhrac, thart ar 1920. Is an Iodáil don bhean agus don pháiste atá chun tosaigh, agus is Éireannach an fear leis an hata.

Grianghraf: FPG/Hulton Archive/Getty ImagesCuireadh suim mhór i dtorthaí daonáirimh 1926 le déanaí agus conas mar a chomharthaigh sé athruithe móra na tíre (nó an stáit sa chás seo) le céad bliain anuas. Bhí líon na ndaoine fós ag titim mar a bhí ó aimsir an ghorta, ach cad leis a mbeifeá ag súil i dtír nach raibh bunús tionscail ann de cheal guail agus cruach, agus nár ceadaíodh fás ar iascach seachas a dtógfaí i gcuracha agus i naomhóga





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IRA Jail Responsibility Alarm Irish Republican

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