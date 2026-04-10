Irish Shoppers Warned: Ready Meal and Dessert Recalls at Lidl and Tesco

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has issued warnings regarding product recalls at Lidl and Tesco supermarkets across Ireland. Lidl is recalling Chef Select Carbonara Pasta Bake due to missing use-by dates, while Tesco is recalling Tesco Finest Summer Edition Chocolate Affogato Dessert due to potential plastic contamination. Consumers are advised to return affected products for a full refund.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a warning to Irish shoppers regarding two separate product recalls affecting popular ready meals and desserts sold in major supermarkets. The first recall involves Lidl supermarkets across Ireland, where certain batches of Chef Select Carbonara Pasta Bake , a 1kg ready meal, have been pulled from shelves. The FSAI announced on Friday, April 10th, that Lidl is conducting a recall of specific batches of the pasta bake sold last month.

The reason for the recall is the absence of a use-by date on some of the packs. The correct use-by date for the affected batch is 09.04.2026. The FSAI has instructed consumers not to consume the implicated batch and recall notices will be displayed in Lidl stores to alert shoppers. Lidl has issued an apology for the inconvenience caused and is urging customers who purchased the affected product to return it to their nearest store for a full refund, regardless of whether they have a receipt. A Lidl spokesperson confirmed the recall, explaining that some units lacked the use-by date and reiterating the correct date. Customers with concerns can contact the Lidl Customer Services Team. \This incident follows another recall, announced on Thursday, impacting Tesco supermarkets across Ireland. Tesco is recalling its Tesco Finest Summer Edition Chocolate Affogato Dessert due to concerns that it may contain small pieces of clear plastic. The dessert, a popular item costing €14, is being recalled because of potential safety hazards associated with the presence of plastic from the packaging. The FSAI has advised anyone who has purchased the affected dessert to return it to their nearest Tesco store for a full refund. No receipt is required for the return, making the process convenient for affected customers. Both recalls highlight the importance of food safety regulations and the vigilance of food safety authorities and retailers in ensuring consumer safety. The swift action taken by both Lidl and Tesco, in collaboration with the FSAI, demonstrates the commitment to protecting consumers from potentially harmful products. Consumers are encouraged to check their purchased products for any potential issues and follow the instructions provided by the retailers and the FSAI in case of concern. The recalls also serve as a reminder for the need of thorough quality control measures throughout the food production and packaging process. \The simultaneous occurrence of these two recalls underscores the significance of regular food safety inspections and the importance of consumers staying informed about potential food safety hazards. The FSAI plays a crucial role in monitoring the food supply chain and taking swift action when safety concerns arise. The ongoing recalls highlight the critical need for effective communication between retailers, regulatory bodies, and consumers to ensure the prompt identification and resolution of food safety issues. Both Lidl and Tesco have demonstrated a commitment to transparency and consumer safety by actively communicating the recall information and providing clear instructions for consumers to follow. The availability of refunds, even without a receipt, demonstrates a customer-centric approach to address the situation and minimize any inconvenience caused to consumers. The incidents emphasize the need for robust quality control practices in the food industry to prevent contamination and ensure that all products meet the required safety standards. The recalls also raise awareness regarding the essential role of packaging integrity in safeguarding food products from contamination, and the importance of clear and accurate labeling, particularly with use-by dates, for food safety. Consumers are always advised to be vigilant about food safety and be sure to check dates and packaging prior to consuming a product. This news is a reminder of the vigilance needed in the food market, and the importance of acting responsibly and in good faith to resolve problems as they arise





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Food Recall Lidl Tesco Carbonara Pasta Bake Chocolate Affogato

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