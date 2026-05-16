Irish Singer Jimmy Crowley Has Stage Three Oesophageal Cancer and a Stroke; He Needs Donations to Return Home to Cobh

Learn about Jimmy Crowley's health challenges, how donations will help him return home, and the close proximity to reaching their €80,000 target.

The well-known singer diagnosed with stage three oesophageal cancer undergoing rehabilitation at home Singer Jimmy Crowley, known for his work in Irish folk music in the 1970s, has been diagnosed with stage three oesophageal cancer alongside a debilitating stroke.

As he is still recovering in the hospital, his partner Eve is seeking donations to help him return home. With the support of Eve as a full-time carer and Jimmy adapting to wheelchair mobility, the couple hope to live in the home in Cobh where they belong. The funds raised will support Jimmy's rehabilitation and ensure he can return home safely with a live-in carer. The recent medical diagnoses have resulted in significant costs for both Jimmy and Eve.

With the appropriate resources and support, they aim to return to Cobh as soon as possible and start a new chapter in their lives





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Health Stage Three Oesophageal Cancer Stroke Cork Hospital Home In Cobh Fundraising Rehabilitation Carousel Carers

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