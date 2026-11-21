Irish businesses with 10 to 100 staff can enter a competition to win a €10,000 AI Discovery plan from Xcentuate. The prize includes a three-week consultancy to build a practical automation roadmap. Winners announced December 5th.

The Dublin-based firm Xcentuate is currently offering a unique opportunity for small and medium-sized enterprises across Ireland to win a comprehensive AI Discovery and Action plan valued at €10,000. This specialized consultancy package is designed to help business owners navigate the complex landscape of digital transformation by identifying high-impact areas where automation can significantly enhance operational efficiency. The competition aims to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge of artificial intelligence and its practical, cost-effective application in daily business operations.

Xcentuate Award-Winning Consultancy Program Details

Winning businesses will receive a three-week intensive engagement with the award-winning digital transformation specialists at Xcentuate. This structured period of collaboration is not merely a theoretical discussion but a hands-on consultancy program that delves deep into the specific operational challenges faced by the entrant. The Xcentuate team will work directly with the winning business to conduct a thorough assessment of their current workflows, technology stack, and overall business model. The primary goal is to cut through the prevailing industry hype surrounding artificial intelligence and identify genuine, tangible opportunities that align with the unique needs of the company. By focusing on practical implementation rather than abstract concepts, the program ensures that the resulting strategy is both feasible and immediately actionable for the business owner.

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Strategic Roadmap and Implementation Guidance

Upon completion of the three-week program, the winning business will receive a detailed roadmap outlining the precise steps required to integrate AI and automation into their operations. This deliverable includes a prioritized list of opportunities where technology can reduce administrative burdens, increase productivity, or drive growth without incurring prohibitive costs. The roadmap will specify recommended technologies, governance frameworks, and next steps, providing the business owner with the clarity and confidence needed to move forward. Xcentuate's approach emphasizes responsible adoption, ensuring that the selected solutions strengthen operational control and productivity. The firm brings extensive experience in regulated industries, including financial services and insurance, to help clients avoid unnecessary risks associated with early-stage technology adoption.

Eligibility Criteria and Competition Timeline

The competition is strictly limited to Irish business owners who employ between 10 and 100 staff members. This specific employee range was chosen by Xcentuate because it represents the scale at which AI implementation can be most successfully maximized and managed. There are no exceptions to this rule, ensuring that the prize is directed toward businesses capable of deriving significant value from the three-week consultancy. Entrants must be the business owner themselves to ensure they have the authority to grant permission for the detailed operational insights required during the assessment phase. The competition officially launches this Saturday, 21st November, and will remain open for applications for a period of two weeks. This timeline allows ample time for eligible business owners to prepare their submissions and demonstrate how they plan to leverage AI for operational excellence.

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Addressing AI Challenges for Irish Enterprises

Many business owners in Ireland currently recognize the potential value of artificial intelligence but struggle with the uncertainty of where to begin. The fear of unnecessary costs and operational risks often prevents companies from taking the first steps toward digital maturity. This prize addresses those specific pain points by providing access to experienced professionals who can guide the decision-making process. By removing the guesswork, the Xcentuate team helps businesses develop a clear vision for their future. The program is designed to help owners harness the power of AI responsibly, transforming their operations in a way that is sustainable and aligned with long-term growth objectives. The winner will leave the competition with a robust understanding of how to implement these technologies effectively.

Final Announcement and Strategic Outcomes

The winner of the €10,000 AI Discovery and Action plan will be announced on Saturday, 5th December. This date marks the culmination of the two-week entry period and the subsequent review process by the Xcentuate team. The selected business will stand to gain a significant competitive advantage through the strategic insights and practical tools provided during the consultancy. This outcome supports the broader goal of enhancing the digital capabilities of Irish enterprises. By focusing on operational excellence and intelligent automation, the program aims to set a benchmark for how small and medium-sized businesses can modernize their workflows. The success of the winning business in implementing the recommended roadmap will serve as a case study for the effective use of AI in the Irish market.