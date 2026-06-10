Irish Soldier Crowned Best Non-Commissioned Officer in Prestigious U.S. Warrior Competition

Corporal Quigg of the Irish Defence Forces wins top honors at the Massachusetts Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, surpassing 44 American soldiers after three days of intense military challenges including a 12-mile weighted march and a doctrine exam.

Corporal Quigg from the Irish Defence Forces has achieved a remarkable victory, outperforming numerous U.S. soldiers to claim the title of Best Non-Commissioned Officer in the Massachusetts Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition held in Boston.

The 29-year-old, originally from Dungiven in County Derry, expressed immense surprise and joy upon being announced as the first-place winner. He was one of four soldiers from the 28th Infantry Battalion, based at Finner Camp near Ballyshannon, who traveled to the United States for this demanding competition. Alongside his colleagues Sergeant Ryan Kelly, Private Stephen Mitchell, and Private Dylan McGarrigle, Cpl Quigg competed against 44 other participants from across America.

The event spanned three days and rigorously tested every facet of the soldiers' military capabilities. Competitors faced a written examination on U.S. military doctrine, a challenging mock promotion interview conducted by three seasoned sergeant majors, and culminated in an exhausting 12-mile march while carrying a 35-pound pack. The grading covered 11 distinct categories, referred to as STANDS by the U.S. Army. Cpl Quigg, who enlisted in the Defence Forces in 2017, emerged as the overall champion.

He described the win as the pinnacle of his career thus far but found additional satisfaction in the recognition his Irish teammates received. All three colleagues were awarded Military Achievement medals for their outstanding performances, a moment Cpl Quigg deemed even more fulfilling than his own top honor. The team's participation followed a victory in the Defence Forces' own Platoon Attack Competition at the Glen of Imaal.

Their preparation for the American contest involved specialized training with the Defence Forces' Central Medical Unit, the Artillery Regiment, and a crucial week spent with the elite Army Ranger Wing. This training was essential because the competition required the use of American M4 assault rifles and SIG pistols, equipment not standard for regular Irish units but used by the Army Ranger Wing, providing compatible experience.

During the event, the Irish soldiers initially stood out in their different uniforms, but the U.S. competitors quickly warmed to them, showing curiosity and warmth as they witnessed the Irish team's prowess. This interaction highlighted the spirit of camaraderie and mutual respect among professional soldiers from different nations, united by the rigors of the competition and the pursuit of excellence





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Irish Defence Forces Best Warrior Competition Massachusetts Army National Guard Non-Commissioned Officer Army Ranger Wing Military Skills Cpl Quigg 28Th Infantry Battalion Finner Camp

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