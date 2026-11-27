Solicitor Aonghus McCarthy considers judicial review after District Court Judge Andrew Cody threatens contempt charges over clothing choices, raising questions on courtroom dress codes.

Solicitor Aonghus McCarthy is evaluating potential legal remedies following a contentious confrontation with District Court judge Andrew Cody in Portlaoise. The dispute centers on judicial threats of imprisonment for contempt regarding courtroom attire standards.

Attire Clash Triggers Contempt Threats

Judge Andrew Cody adjourned fourteen cases involving McCarthy's legal firm after the solicitor appeared in a shirt, tie, waistcoat, black denim trousers, and black shoes. The judge declared this outfit inappropriate and informed McCarthy that he would lose his right of audience until he wore a jacket.

Also read Judge threatens to put solicitor ‘in a cell’ in row over not being ‘dressed properly’ in court

Cody explicitly warned McCarthy to obtain a jacket or face incarceration for contempt. The solicitor argued that court rules did not mandate specific clothing and insisted his ensemble was proper. The judge subsequently ordered gardaí to remove McCarthy, who exited the courtroom before officers could act.

Judicial Stance on Courtroom Decorum

Andrew Cody has previously criticized court dress, notably comparing a defendant's floral top and shorts to an Ibiza holiday outfit. Other judges like Bernadette Owens and Susan Fay have also enforced stricter dress norms to maintain judicial dignity.

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While barristers must wear gowns and bands, solicitors follow a guide suggesting conservative business wear. Most solicitors wear suits, though casual attire is occasionally seen during weekend or emergency sittings.

Professional Standards and Historical Precedent

The Solicitor's Guide to Professional Conduct requires respect for the court's formality, whereas the Code of Conduct for barristers mandates specific court dress. Wigs are now optional for both roles since the mid-1990s and 2011 respectively.

Legal experts note that conflicts over lawyer attire are rare. A notable 2006 incident involved Judge Paul Carney criticizing barristers for not wearing wigs, despite the rules allowing their omission. This current clash raises significant questions about the scope of a judge's power to restrict a solicitor's practice based on personal aesthetic judgments.