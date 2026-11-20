A comprehensive review of new literary works including Irish Sport in 100 Objects by Siobhan Doyle and Empire at the Edge of the World by Giles Milton.

New literary releases continue to expand the landscape of Irish and international non-fiction and fiction, offering readers diverse perspectives on history, sport, and human resilience. Recent publications range from illustrated volumes celebrating lesser-known athletic achievements to historical investigations of Arctic exploration and medieval fantasy. These works provide deep dives into specific cultural moments, examining how sports intersect with politics and how historical figures navigated extreme environments.

Irish Sport In 100 Objects By Siobhan Doyle

The book Irish Sport in 100 Objects by Siobhán Doyle, published by Merrion Press for €24.99, offers a surprising departure from typical sports narratives by minimizing coverage of Ireland's major games. Cultural historian Siobhán Doyle curates a collection that features a significant representation of women in athletics, challenging the traditional male-dominated focus of the genre. The volume includes items such as the boots of a young George Best and Deirdre Gogarty's punchbag, highlighting personal stories within broader sporting contexts.

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Siobhán Doyle's selection also uncovers lesser-known historical moments, such as Mabel Cahill and the golden decade for Irish tennis during the end of the nineteenth century. The author uses objects to demonstrate that sports and politics are inextricably linked, citing John Delaney's tennis balls and the inclusion of the film Weeds in Casement Park as evidence. This approach dismisses the notion that athletic achievements exist in a vacuum separate from societal and political currents.

Empire at the Edge of the World by Giles Milton

Popular historian Giles Milton presents Empire at the Edge of the World: Endurance and Madness in the High Arctic through John Murray in a 369-page volume priced at £20. This work chronicles the life of polar explorer Vilhjalmur Stefansson, who was born William Stephenson in Manitoba, Canada, in 1879. Stefansson achieved celebrity status in the early twentieth century after purportedly discovering a lost tribe of Viking ancestry in the Arctic region.

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Giles Milton details how Vilhjalmur Stefansson organized expeditions to search for a landmass believed to exist in the far north, aiming to claim it for the British Empire. The author evaluates Stefansson's character by juxtaposing his impressive intellect, bravery, and charisma against his blatant narcissism, hubris, and lack of compassion. Milton illustrates how these negative traits caused those under Stefansson's command to struggle and often die in the most extreme conditions on the planet.

The Bishop of Durham Attempt to Surrender by Susanna Clarke

Susanna Clarke releases The Bishop of Durham Attempts to Surrender the City through Bloomsbury, a 96-page novella available for £10.99. The narrative plunges readers into medieval England under the reign of the Raven King, where a bishop seeks to pledge his city's allegiance. This political maneuver occurs amidst a power struggle between the Normans, the English, and the Fairy Host.

Clarke's prose presents the story as a medieval codex, featuring magical illustrations by artist Victoria Sawdon. The text explores themes of shape-shifting anarchy and the confusion of natural laws under a multiplicity of possible truths. The novella serves as a fairytale that questions the ability of any single group to govern in a world where the structure of the known world is rapidly dissolving.

Sophie Toscan Du Plantier Love of the Land by Helena Mulkerns

Helena Mulkerns' book Sophie Toscan du Plantier, Love of the Land, translated by Lara Marlowe and illustrated by Dermot Flynn, is published by Lilliput Press for €19.95. The work aims to rebalance the narrative surrounding the notorious murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, which has overshadowed her personal identity in public discourse. Lara Marlowe notes in the foreword her frustration with how the details of the crime eclipsed any sense of the dead woman's character.

The book reveals Sophie Toscan du Plantier as a writer who valued patient observation and maintained a clear, unsentimental vision of her west Cork home. Dermot Flynn's illustrations enhance the text by using the Fastnet light as a guiding motif throughout the pages. The publication emphasizes that a death, regardless of its tragic circumstances, should never outweigh the detailed accretions of a life well lived.

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Domesday 1000 Miles On Foot by Max Adams

Max Adams explores historical geography in Domesday: 1,000 Miles on Foot Through the England of the Norman Conquest, published by Head of Zeus for £25. The book utilizes the Domesday Book, a remarkable document offering insights into English society before the Norman Conquest, as a guide for a physical journey. Max Adams walks from Cornwall to Northumberland, selecting routes through a third of England's 34 Domesday counties.

Given that the Domesday Book mentions 13,000 places, Max Adams employs a principle of selectivity to navigate the vast historical record. The author reflects on his earlier career as an archaeologist while experiencing unplanned destinations during his travels. The journey leads to chance encounters with craftspeople and visits to locations such as the twin Norfolk villages of Little Snoring and Great Snoring, where a watermill still operates.

Love Unlocked By Cecelia Ahern

Cecelia Ahern's novel Love Unlocked, published by HarperCollins, spans 352 pages and is priced at £20. The story follows Al, a prickly council worker who removes love locks, which are engraved padlocks, from a Dublin bridge. Melody, a kooky podcaster, pursues Al to find answers after realizing that many couples split up on the day their symbols of love were removed.

The narrative uses the poignant love letters of Joseph Mary Plunkett to artist Grace Gifford as a historical anchor. This reference to the 1916 Rising leader creates a juxtaposition with the playful, modern tone of the love story. The integration of this historical element adds depth to the contemporary plot, connecting past expressions of devotion with present-day romantic complications.