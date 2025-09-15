Irish Sports Stars Mourn Passing of Boxing Legend Ricky Hatton

Ireland's sporting community has been shaken by the news of Ricky Hatton's death. Tributes pour in from iconic figures like Michael Carruth and Roy Keane who remember Hatton's tenacity and impact on the sport.

Irish sports figures have expressed their condolences following the death of former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton . The 46-year-old was found dead at his home in Greater Manchester, with police stating they are not treating the death as suspicious. Hatton, affectionately known as 'The Hitman' by his fans, was a renowned figure in the world of boxing, inspiring countless young athletes.

Irish Olympic Gold medalist Michael Carruth, who shared the boxing ring with Hatton on multiple occasions, was deeply saddened by the news. He described Hatton as a role model for young people in Ireland and the UK, whose passing would undoubtedly leave a void in the sporting world. Carruth revealed his disbelief upon hearing the news, stating he needed to confirm it on television because he couldn't fathom the reality. Despite Hatton's retirement from professional boxing in 2012, the boxer announced his intention to return to the ring in December for a fight against Eisa Aldah in Dubai. However, Carruth, who won a welterweight gold medal at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, expressed his advice to Hatton against pursuing a comeback, emphasizing the physical demands of professional boxing that would be challenging at his age.]Carruth believes Hatton's legacy as a boxing legend was already secured, and further fights wouldn't enhance his standing. Other prominent Irish athletes including former Manchester United captain Roy Keane also paid tribute to Hatton, highlighting his unwavering commitment and warrior spirit in the ring. Keane recalled Hatton's dedicated performances, earning him the admiration and devotion of countless fans who traveled from Ireland to witness his fights in America. Former Ireland striker John Aldridge expressed his condolences on social media, describing Hatton as a top bloke and lamenting his untimely passing





