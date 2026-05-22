Irish goalkeeper Ed McGinty and winger Adam Brennan have been called up to the senior Ireland squad. The summer months will mostly be consumed by the team's efforts in European competition. The league match between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers on Monday night has been confirmed for next week, despite the absence of key players.

Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper Ed McGinty and 18-year-old winger Adam Brennan have been called up to the senior Ireland squad along with Bohs midfielder Dawson Devoy and Cork City goalkeeper Conor Brann.

Also, Southampton claim spying on Middlesbrough did not influence their tactics. The call-up for Brennan and McGinty has led to opportunities for Rovers' highly-rated teenage goalkeeper Alex Noonan and Bohs midfielder Dawson Devoy. The team cannot afford to miss their captain for three games in eight days as they cannot afford to miss their captain for three games in eight days.

The manager has spoken to Heimir, who respects their league and knows how important it is for them to have Dawson available next week. The team needs to progress in European competition and focus mainly on summer months efforts. The Dublin derby lands at a significant juncture in the title race, and it is expected that the match between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers will go ahead.

The team will be without Brennan and McGinty for the match, and Eoin Óg Brennan had scored a hat-trick, played a great match, and was absolutely a genius for the club. It's a big seven days for Stephen Kenny and his St Pat's team, with two crucial games beckoning: they play Derry City at Celtic Park tonight and Rovers in Tallaght next Friday





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