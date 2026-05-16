Irish Squad Contains Experimental Mix and Notables for Panama Friendly

Heimir Hallgrímsson's starting XI includes talent with international breaks and high-profile league commitments. He aims to evaluate potential Nations League candidates.

Heimir Hallgrímsson has fielded an experimental squad for Tuesday's friendly fixture against Panama , mostly due to the international break and a high number of his regular players being engaged in domestic leagues.

Additionally, he aims to assess potential contenders for the upcoming 2023 Nations League campaign. The notable inclusions are goalkeepers Josh Keeley and Killian Cahill, defenders Erin Cashin and Will Ferry, midfielder Rory Finneran, and forwards Millenic Alli and Aidomo Emakhu. Finneran, with his age, will be Ireland's youngest debutant since Evan Ferguson. The match is significant for being the first-ever encounter between these two nations.

Approximately 1,000 Irish fans are anticipated to attend the Estadio Nueva Condomina fixture in Murcia. The coach also took the opportunity to meet with fans prior to the game. Given his focus on upcoming fixtures, Hallgrímsson has already named Mason Melia in his squad, who completed his transfer from St Patrick's Athletic to Premier League club Tottenham. The lineup consists of Max O'Leary, James Abankwah, Mark McGuinness, Dara O'Shea, Jayson Molumby, Jason Knight, Tayo Adaramola, Chiedozie Ogbene, and Jack Moylan





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ireland Panama Friendly Fixture Experimental Squad International Break Club Action Potential Options Nations League Campaign Cup Finals Fastening Provisional Team W Expertenlig Robert Lewandowski Premier League

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Win or bust for Tipp and Clare | How Monaghan punch above their weightThe latest Irish and international sports news from The 42

Read more »

Irish Cancer Society publishes promising findings from new clinical trial for womenFirst-of-its-kind clinical trial for women who have been treated for early-stage breast and gynaecological cancers publishes promising feasibility findings

Read more »

Fintan McCarthy on Irish Rowing Criticism and Support StaffFintan McCarthy, a former Irish rower, discussed the criticism surrounding Irish rowing last year and the challenges he faced during his time with Rowing Ireland's high-performance set-up. He also acknowledged the support staff within the organization and expressed his confidence in his partner, Sam Prendergast, returning for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Read more »

Dublin Star Forward Con O'Callaghan Left Out of Leinster Final Squad Due to InjuryCon O'Callaghan, a star forward for Dublin, has been left out of the Leinster final squad due to an injury. Cormac Costello will lead the line in his place.

Read more »