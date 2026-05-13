Irish State Art Collection Under Scrutiny Following Reports of Missing Works

The Office of Public Works is implementing a massive survey of the state art collection to account for missing pieces and improve record-keeping transparency.

The Office of Public Works, commonly known as the OPW , is currently facing significant criticism over the apparent mismanagement of the State Art Collection . Recent revelations have highlighted a 'deeply concerning' lack of detailed information regarding a vast array of paintings, sculptures, and other artistic works owned by the state.

It has come to light that in 2025 alone, 37 distinct pieces were discovered to be missing from the collection. More alarming, however, is the report that the OPW has been unable to provide a comprehensive or accurate list of artworks that have gone missing in previous years.

This failure to quantify the losses has led to a formal complaint being lodged by TD Murphy to the office of the Ceann Comhairle, emphasizing the need for greater transparency and accountability in the handling of national treasures. In response to these mounting concerns, the OPW has announced a plan to undertake a series of extensive surveys beginning in July.

The primary objective of these surveys is to verify the physical location of more than 13,500 state-owned artworks and to compile a brand-new database that will serve as a definitive record of the collection. The government has committed to publishing this database once the surveys are concluded, which would finally allow the public to see what remains and what has been lost.

However, the process has been fraught with tension. For instance, Moran previously stated that it would be 'premature' to involve An Garda Síochána in the matter, arguing that there is currently no concrete evidence to suggest that the missing items were stolen rather than simply mismanaged or misplaced. This stance has further fueled the debate over whether the state is doing enough to protect its cultural assets. The administrative side of the collection is also undergoing a transformation.

According to correspondence from the Department for Public Expenditure and Reform, a customized management system has been implemented, and a permanent management team has been recruited to oversee the works. Starting from July 2026, this team will focus their efforts on the surveys and the updating of the database. They intend to visit various client buildings, update old records, and compile detailed reports based on the findings of these on-site inspections.

Despite these promises, the OPW has a history of resisting transparency. In the past, the organization has refused to release audit copies under Freedom of Information laws, claiming that revealing the exact locations of specific artworks could create an unacceptable security risk to state assets. To understand the gravity of the situation, one must consider the scope and significance of the State Art Collection.

With roots stretching back to the 19th century, the collection is a cornerstone of Irish cultural heritage. These works are permanently displayed across a wide variety of public venues, including the prestigious Áras an Uachtaráin, Leinster House, and various Government Buildings.

Furthermore, art is situated in public parks, local Garda stations, and several courts. While over 90 per cent of the works are on public display, some remain in private offices or are used for touring exhibitions to educate the public. The collection continues to grow through the purchase of contemporary works from graduate shows and through the 'Per Cent For Art' scheme, which mandates that a portion of spending for public infrastructure projects be dedicated to the procurement of art.

The current crisis of missing records thus threatens not just the physical objects, but the integrity of the state's commitment to preserving its artistic legacy for future generations





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