Irish Student Arya Satheesh Wins European Winner of the Earth Prize 2026

Arya Satheesh, an 18-year-old Irish student, has been named as the European Winner of the Earth Prize 2026 for developing a biodegradable plastic that breaks down safely and gets rid of existing microplastics. She entered the Biological and Ecological Sciences category with her project titled Eco Purge: Biodegradable Plastic with Enzyme-Driven Microplastic Degradation.

Co Donegal student Arya Satheesh (18) developed a research interest in science after her Junior Cert. She won a prestigious environmental prize for developing a biodegradable plastic that breaks down safely and gets rid of existing microplastics.

Satheesh entered the Biological and Ecological Sciences category with her project titled Eco Purge: Biodegradable Plastic with Enzyme-Driven Microplastic Degradation. She plans to develop real-world products such as packaging and compost bags using Eco Purge to tackle microplastic pollution on a larger scale. Satheesh is inspired by an earlier project monitoring water quality and explored how plastics break down.

She developed a plant-based plastic that can carry special enzymes, which remain stable and are released gradually as the plastic degrades, allowing them to continue breaking down microplastics in different environments. Satheesh plans to apply for colleges in biotechnology in the UK and also to Trinity College Dublin. The Earth Prize is run by The Earth Foundation, a non-profit organisation based in Geneva, Switzerland, founded during the School Strike for Climate in 2019





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Earth Prize Arya Satheesh Biodegradable Plastic Eco Purge Microplastics Enzyme-Driven Microplastic Degradation

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