Irish Student Volunteers for Abdul El-Sayed US Senate Campaign in Michigan

Aaron Duke from University College Dublin details his experience campaigning for Michigan Senator Abdul El-Sayed, highlighting unique voter outreach and political contrasts with Ireland.

Aaron Duke, the chair of Irish Labour Youth, has described his recent experience volunteering for the successful United States Senate campaign of Democrat Abdul El-Sayed as a profound and educational opportunity. Duke, a 22-year-old student at University College Dublin, traveled to Michigan to support El-Sayed's bid against Republican incumbent Mike Rogers during the recent midterm elections. The campaign concluded with El-Sayed securing a victory, making him the first Muslim US senator.

Strategic Campaigning in Michigan

Duke arrived in the Benton Harbor area of Michigan on September 28th, joining a small delegation that included members of SDLP Youth and one volunteer from Malta. The group focused their efforts on canvassing in suburban areas west of the state, particularly around Grand Rapids. They utilized a sophisticated software platform called Minivan, which provided specific lists of past Democratic voters who had not yet cast a ballot. This data-driven approach allowed the volunteers to target households with high precision, managing lists containing between 60 to 100 doors at a time.

Also read Majority of Sanctioned Oil Tankers in Irish Waters Face Safety Issues

Political Ideology and Volunteer Motivation

The decision to campaign for El-Sayed was driven by a desire to witness a political campaign that offered a distinct departure from traditional US norms. Duke noted that El-Sayed's democratic socialist ideology resonated strongly with Irish students who are accustomed to different political structures. The young volunteers were so convinced by the campaign's potential for change that they agreed to fund the majority of their own travel and accommodation costs, with only lodging provided by the Young Democrats organization. Duke emphasized that the sheer scale of voter registration data was mind-boggling, revealing how many individuals had registered for various past campaigns, such as those for former President Barack Obama.

Advertisement

Direct Engagement with Local Communities

The most memorable moment for Duke occurred during an event at a Baptist church in Benton Harbor. After El-Sayed addressed the congregation, an older woman named Melissa was invited on stage by the pastor. The pastor proudly announced to the room that seven young men had traveled all the way from Ireland to support El-Sayed. The congregation responded with enthusiastic applause, and after the event, numerous locals approached the Irish students to shake their hands and discuss the campaign. Duke observed a significant sense of unity among voters who, regardless of their enthusiasm for El-Sayed specifically, were motivated to support the Democratic candidate generally.

Campaign Dynamics and Future Outlook

El-Sayed's campaign was marked by intense public engagement, including several testy exchanges with journalists and members of the public. In one widely circulated incident, El-Sayed declined to answer questions from a Sky News reporter, citing that the UK had zero electoral stake in the US election. Despite these friction points and previous intra-party rivalries, El-Sayed overcame skepticism regarding his platform. He is scheduled to be sworn into office in January. Meanwhile, Duke has returned to Ireland to resume his final-year studies at University College Dublin, carrying with him a deep appreciation for the operational differences between Irish and American political organizations.