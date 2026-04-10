Irish Swimmers Shatter Records and Secure Qualifying Times at Open Championships and Commonwealth Games Trials

Ellen Walshe and Mona McSharry led a day of record-breaking performances at the Irish Open Swimming Championships and Commonwealth Games Trials in Bangor, with multiple swimmers securing qualifying times for major international events.

The Irish Open Swimming Championships and Commonwealth Games Trials in Bangor witnessed a flurry of record-breaking performances and qualifying times on Friday morning. Ellen Walshe of Templeogue continued her dominant form, achieving two top seed times and setting a new Irish record, while Mona McSharry established a new Championship Record.

Walshe, already a double national champion in the 200m Butterfly and 400m Individual Medley, showcased her prowess in the 200m Freestyle, breaking her own 2023 record with a time of 1:58.72. This achievement secured her a European Championships consideration time and made her the only swimmer to break the two-minute mark. Grace Davison followed with a time of 2:00.92, also qualifying for the European Championships, while Victoria Catterson secured third place with 2:01.29. Walshe's impressive performance continued in the 100m Butterfly heats, where she clocked exactly one minute, earning her the top seed position for the final. Alana Burns Atkin and Jessica Calderbank followed, clocking 1:00.78 and 1:00.83 respectively.\Mona McSharry demonstrated her exceptional talent in the 200m Breaststroke, delivering her third-fastest performance ever with a time of 2:23.02. This victory not only secured her a place in the final but also surpassed Ellie McCartney's 2023 Championship Record of 2:24.35. McCartney, not to be outdone, responded with a heat win of her own in 2:28.93, with both swimmers achieving European Championships consideration times. Furthermore, McCartney's performance met the Commonwealth Games standard. Niamh Connery from Sharks secured the third-fastest time in the heats with 2:33.37, earning a consideration time for the European Aquatics Junior Championships. Jack Kelly, the newly crowned Irish record holder and national champion in the 50m Breaststroke, aimed for a second title in the 200m Breaststroke, posting the fastest time in the heats with 2:12.42, just shy of the European Aquatics Championships consideration time. Lachey Reed and Beau McCabe followed closely, completing the top three.\In other events, John Shortt secured the top seed in the Open 50m Backstroke heats, clocking 25.21 and surpassing the European Aquatics Championships consideration time. Paris Olympian Conor Ferguson qualified as the second-fastest in 25.54, narrowly missing the standard. Danielle Hill led the 50m Backstroke final qualifiers with 28.56, meeting the consideration standards for both the Commonwealth Games and the European Championships. Jena Macdougald and Lottie Cullen also qualified for the final. Cormac Rynn led the 200m Freestyle standings with a time of 1:49.56, being the only swimmer under 1:50. Daniel Wiffen and Irish Record holder Evan Bailey followed in second and third place respectively. Jack Cassin won the Open 100m Butterfly heats in 53.42, leading the qualifiers into the final. Matthew Hamilton, the second-fastest qualifier, added a second European Championships Consideration time (U23) to his 100m Freestyle achievement. The competition promises further excitement as it continues through to Sunday, with swimmers striving for qualification and record-breaking performances





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