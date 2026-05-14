Irish Talent Takes Over Cannes: Emmett J Scanlon and Peers Celebrate Cinema in France

RTÉ Kin star Emmett J Scanlon shares an honest and glamorous look at his recent visit to the Cannes Film Festival, highlighting Irish camaraderie and the reality of the red carpet lifestyle.

The prestigious shores of the French Riviera recently played host to one of the most celebrated events in the global cinematic calendar, the Cannes Film Festival , and among the glittering crowd of international celebrities, several prominent Irish figures made their mark.

Among them was the talented actor Emmett J Scanlon, best known for his compelling work in the RTÉ series Kin. Scanlon took to social media to share a series of captivating images that offered fans a glimpse into the opulence and the adrenaline of the festival. His posts captured a blend of high-fashion red carpet moments and more intimate, candid snapshots that highlighted the social fabric of the event.

The atmosphere in Cannes is always one of heightened anticipation and luxury, and Scanlon's experience seemed to embody this perfectly, as he documented his journey through the sun-drenched streets of France, surrounded by the elite of the film world. One of the highlights of Scanlon's trip was the opportunity to reconnect and collaborate with fellow Irish talent.

He shared a particularly warm moment with Anthony Boyle, the star of House of Guinness, showcasing the strong bonds within the Irish acting community. The presence of Irish artists at Cannes this year was notably strong, with other figures such as Maura Higgins also turning heads.

Higgins, the well-known TV personality and future contestant on Dancing With The Stars US, brought her own brand of showstopping glamour to the event, further cementing the visibility of Irish personalities on the world stage. Additionally, the festival served as a platform for the film I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning, which featured the impressive talents of Anthony Boyle, Lola Petticrew, and Daryl McCormack.

The collective presence of these artists underscores the growing influence and versatility of Irish cinema and performance art in the international arena, proving that the storytelling tradition of Ireland continues to resonate deeply with global audiences. However, beyond the polished images and the professional accolades, Scanlon provided a refreshingly honest account of the physical and mental toll that comes with such an intense experience.

In a candid caption accompanying his photos, he described the last two days in Cannes as a whirlwind of glorious lunches, exceptional hospitality, and the company of wonderful people. He admitted that the invitation had come as a surprise and was arranged at the very last minute, adding an element of spontaneity to his visit.

Yet, in a moment of brutal honesty, Scanlon confessed that by the following morning, he felt the weight of the celebrations, jokingly suggesting that he almost wished he had not attended given the exhaustion he felt. This humanizing detail was echoed by talent agency owner Elaine Foran, who commented on his post, recalling their shared experience and noting that they were the last trio still standing after a night of revelry.

This glimpse into the aftermath of the glamour reveals the real side of the festival—the fatigue that follows the flashing lights and the deep laughter shared between friends when the cameras finally stop clicking. As the curtains close on another edition of the Cannes Film Festival, the contributions of these Irish stars serve as a reminder of the vibrant creativity flowing from the Emerald Isle.

From the gritty realism of crime dramas to the ethereal beauty of independent cinema, artists like Emmett J Scanlon, Anthony Boyle, and Daryl McCormack are expanding the boundaries of what it means to be an Irish actor today. Their ability to navigate the high-pressure environment of Cannes while maintaining their authenticity and humor is a testament to their character.

The event was not just about the films being screened, but about the intersections of art and friendship, the celebration of hard work, and the occasional, necessary recovery period after a period of extreme excitement. For the fans following along on Instagram and other platforms, these updates provide more than just celebrity gossip; they offer a narrative of ambition, achievement, and the shared joy of artistic success on a global scale





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