Irish Tax Expert: Outright Property Gift More Efficient Than Part-Loan Transfer

Carl Donnelly explains why transferring a €490,000 Irish investment property via an outright gift is often more tax-efficient than a part-gift part-loan strategy for fathers and sons.

A senior tax expert in Ireland has issued a strong warning to parents considering transferring high-value investment real estate to their children through complex financial arrangements. Carl Donnelly, the head of tax at the accountancy firm Cronin, advises that a straightforward, outright gift of the property is often significantly more tax-efficient than splitting the transfer into a part-gift and part-loan structure. This guidance addresses a specific scenario involving a father who wishes to transfer a property valued at €490,000 to his son while retaining a portion of the value as a repayable loan.

Capital Gains Tax Liability on Full Market Value

When a father transfers an investment property to his son, Irish tax law treats the event as if the father sold the asset at its full current market value, regardless of whether any money actually changes hands. In the case of the €490,000 property, this means the father is liable for Capital Gains Tax on the entire gain, not just the portion effectively given to the son. Donnelly clarifies that the 31 per cent Capital Gains Tax rate applies to the whole gain whether the transfer is an outright gift or structured as a part-gift, ensuring that the parent cannot avoid this primary tax burden by introducing a loan component.

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Limits on Capital Acquisitions Tax Credits for Children

The father is correct that the law allows him to use the Capital Gains Tax he owes as a credit against any Capital Acquisitions Tax arising for his son. This offset is permitted because both taxes arise from the same event and the same property. However, a part-gift arrangement qualifies for this credit only to the extent of the gifted share. Donnelly explains that the Irish Revenue practice is to only give credit for the share of the Capital Gains Tax that relates to the gift element, which would be €200,000 in this specific example. This amounts to 200/490ths of the total Capital Gains Tax owed on the property.

Exhaustion of the Parent-Child Tax Free Threshold

Under current Irish regulations, a child can receive up to €420,000 tax-free from his parents before Capital Acquisitions Tax kicks in. This threshold is cumulative and is reduced by any earlier gifts or inheritances from either parent. If the son has not previously received gifts that reduce this threshold, a €200,000 gift creates no Capital Acquisitions Tax liability for him at all. Consequently, the Capital Gains Tax credit has nothing to reduce and goes to waste, leaving the father's tax bill unchanged. Donnelly notes that the father's Capital Gains Tax liability remains static regardless of whether the credit is utilized or not.

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Calculating the Financial Impact of an Outright Gift

If the father chooses to gift the property outright instead, the financial dynamics change significantly. The son would receive the property minus the €3,000 annual small gift exemption, resulting in a taxable gift value of €67,000 over the tax-free threshold. Capital Acquisitions Tax on this amount at 33 per cent is €22,110. The full Capital Gains Tax paid by the father could be set against this liability. Donnelly states that if the father's Capital Gains Tax is €22,110 or more, the son pays no Capital Acquisitions Tax at all, effectively neutralizing the tax cost for the child.

Risks of Loan Write-Offs and Stamp Duty Obligations

The part-loan route introduces additional complexities and potential pitfalls. Each write-off of the loan above the €3,000 annual small gift exemption is regarded as a new gift that uses up the son's threshold. Donnelly warns that no Capital Gains Tax arises on a loan write-off, meaning there is no credit to offset it against. Furthermore, if the loan is interest-free, the interest the son would otherwise pay counts as a gift each year, although the annual exemption may cover smaller amounts. Donnelly advises documenting any loan with clear repayment terms to satisfy regulatory requirements.

Future Disposal and Stamp Duty Considerations

The family must also consider future consequences for the son. If the son sells or otherwise disposes of the property within two years of receipt, the Capital Gains Tax credit is withdrawn, potentially triggering a large tax bill for him. Additionally, the son will have to pay stamp duty, which is charged on the full €490,000 market value of the residential property, not just the gifted part. The stamp duty rate for residential property is 1 per cent, adding a fixed cost to the transaction. Donnelly recommends that families get the numbers checked by a tax adviser before proceeding to ensure the most efficient outcome.