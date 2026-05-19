Irish team for the Rás Tailteann

This news article highlights the home-based team, managed by Martyn Irvine, which will participate in the Rás Tailteann, a cycling race held in Portlaoise. Conor Murphy, who is 19, forms part of the team, having won the European Junior Championship time trial. Selectors have selected two second-year junior riders and a few other riders aged between 17 and 24 years, as well as Martyn Irvine, as a manager.

At 19, Conor Murphy is not even the youngest on the home-based team managed by former world track champion Martyn Irvine . Conor Murphy powered to a superb silver medal in last year’s European Junior Championship time trial.

Portlaoise hosts the start on Wednesday morning of what should be a ferocious battle between a dozen overseas teams plus a large number of Irish riders in the Rás Tailteann. Among those lining out is Irishman Daire Feeley, winner in 2022, as well as 2024 champion Dom Jackson of Foran CT (UK).

The Irish team will feature Conor Murphy, who powered to a superb silver medal in last year’s European Junior Championship time trial, making him not the youngest on the team. Selectors have taken the unusual step of including two second-year junior riders: Hugh Óg Mulhearne and Fionn Killeen. The talented duo are both just 17, with Jack Conroy (21) and Liam Crowley (24) completing the quintet.

Former world track champion Martyn Irvine will manage the team, having guided Dillon Corkery to success as part of the national squad three years ago... The all-Ireland football championship: A complete guide to the Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cup competitions... Ken Early: Any fair-minded person wanted Celtic to fail, but Hearts’ ‘cheat code’ takes the gloss off...

Irvine said on Tuesday evening that his priority is to focus on executing the best possible race rather than placing undue emphasis on winning it. That’s a reflection, in part, on the youth of the squad, but it also provides an insight into the chaotic nature of the event. The Rás is notoriously hard to control and as the Irish team is largely inexperienced in the event, the learning curve will be steep





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Irish Team Rás Tailteann Portlaoise Martyn Irvine Dillon Corkery Youth Of The Squad Chaotic Nature Of The Event European Junior Championship Time Trial Conor Murphy Daire Feeley Dom Jackson Second-Year Junior Riders Jack Conroy Liam Crowley

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