Irish tech firm Spanish Point Technologies secures eight-figure investment from Apiary Capital

Irish technology company Spanish Point Technologies has secured an eight-figure investment from UK-based private equity firm Apiary Capital, marking the company's first external funding. The investment will accelerate the company's growth and add more jobs to its current workforce.

Irish technology company Spanish Point Technologies is set to accelerate growth following a strategic investment from UK-based private equity firm Apiary Capital . The company did not disclose the value of the investment, but industry sources estimated it was an eight-figure sum.

This investment will also add more jobs to its current workforce, which currently stands at 120. The company plans to recruit for its engineering team in Dublin and also add sales staff in London. Spanish Point Technologies co-founder John Corley is continuing as chief executive, overseeing product innovation. Daire Cunningham will be responsible for services and operational delivery as chief operating officer.

This is the first external funding the company has taken on, with its cofounders bootstrapping its development in the past. As part of the Apiary deal, cofounder Donal Cullen is exiting the business, along with an early angel investor. The company is set to report earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of around €4 million, with revenue of more than €6 million.

Spanish Point has recorded growth of 30 per cent per year in revenue in the past few years. The company also plans to further expand its presence in London, where it established a presence in London about six months ago. Spanish Point Technologies, which is celebrating more than 20 years in business, specialises in helping complex organisations modernise through enterprise software and intelligent Microsoft-native platforms.

Its product portfolio also includes Matching Engine, an artificial intelligence, cloud-native platform aimed at supporting global copyright infrastructure and royalty distribution workflows at leading rights organisations. The company operates across more than 13 countries, and supports organisations across the copyright, royalty distribution, membership, licensing and digital rights management sectors in Europe and North America.

Apiary Capital partner Thomas Alldred said, 'We believe Spanish Point Technologies is well-positioned for continued success as businesses seek to modernise infrastructure and operationalise AI, and we look forward to supporting the team through this next phase of growth.

' Spanish Point Technologies co-founder John Corley said, 'We've been growing really strongly, and that's really led to this decision. We want to grow faster and start to do acquisitions, particularly in the UK. We have a couple of acquisitions in mind in that area.

' The company is looking to accelerate on the product development front, as well as look at a strategic acquisition of complementary technology in the music industry





IrishTimesBiz / 🏆 6. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Spanish Point Technologies Apiary Capital Irish Technology Company Eight-Figure Investment Growth Jobs Product Innovation Services And Operational Delivery

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

World is crying for peace, says Pope Leo in Spain as he urges leaders to temper divisionsLeo XVI will become the first pope to address the Spanish parliament

Read more »

Probe into missing Irish sailor stalls as Spanish police close caseThe investigation into James Nunan's disappearance has stalled as Spanish police close the case, despite his family's suspicions of foul play.

Read more »

Irish-French power line could cost €2bn due to delaysCeltic Interconnector, an electricity cable that will run from Cork coast to Brittany, faces issues on two fronts, says EirGrid

Read more »

Pope Leo tells Spanish parliament migrants must be respectedWeeklong visit includes trip to meet migrants in Canary Islands

Read more »