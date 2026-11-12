Irish Times Claims Eight Prizes at Dublin Journalism Awards

The Irish Times secures eight awards at the Irish Journalism Awards in Dublin, led by Conor Gallagher and Fintan Sheehan's Journalist of the Year title.

The Irish Times secured eight prestigious awards at the Irish Journalism Awards held in Dublin this afternoon, cementing its status as a dominant force in national media. The ceremony recognized exceptional work across investigative, political, and digital journalism sectors. Leading reporters from the publication were honored for their rigorous scrutiny of global supply chains and domestic healthcare policies.

Investigative Wins Define Irish Times Success

Investigative reporter Conor Gallagher took home a major prize for his painstaking work exposing how alumina from a Limerick refinery enters Russia's weapons supply chain. Judges praised the depth of his research and its significant geopolitical implications. His team, represented by Gallagher alongside Paddy Logue and Rachel Lavin, also won in the Digital Innovation category for their immersive storytelling approach.

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Columnist Fintan O'Toole was named Columnist of the Year for his incisive analysis of critical public issues. His recognized work included exposing the Rotunda Hospital's disregard for government policy on private medicine in public hospitals. He also received acclaim for his deep dive into the social and economic implications of the recent fuel protest movement.

Senior Editors and International Correspondents Honored

Mark Paul, the London Correspondent, won Features Journalist of the Year for his engaging profiles, including an interview with a 100-year-old man in London. International affairs journalist Hannah McCarthy was recognized for her extensive Foreign Coverage, which spanned diverse and challenging regions including Cuba, Palestine, and Guatemala. Her reporting provided vital context on global political shifts.

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Ruadhán Mac Cormaic, Editor of The Irish Times, addressed the collective achievement during the event. He described the eight awards as a pleasing affirmation of the publication's pre-eminent place in Irish journalism. Mac Cormaic emphasized that the wins reflect both the high caliber of writing and the substantial investment in high-value investigations and foreign correspondence teams.

Industry Leaders Celebrate Journalistic Integrity

Ann Marie Lenihan, chief executive of NewsBrands Ireland, spoke at the awards to underscore the vital link between independent news and democracy. She stated that a strong, independent news publishing industry is essential for a healthy democratic society. Lenihan highlighted that producing original journalism requires significant investment, skilled personnel, and long-term commitment from publishers to serve the public interest effectively.

Susan McKay, the Press Ombudsman, used her address to highlight the dangers journalists face globally. She specifically criticized Israel for the high death toll among Palestinian journalists in conflict zones. McKay noted that many reporters endure severe personal risks to perform critically important work in centers of human suffering and war.

Competitors and Other Major Winners Recognized

Fionnán Sheehan of The Irish Independent was named Journalist of the Year, also taking awards in political reporting and scoop categories. The Herald won Headline of the Year for coverage of Troy Parrott's winning goal against Hungary. The Ticket was named Magazine of the Year, accepted by editors Liam Stebbing, Martin Doyle, and John Lane.

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Other notable winners included Philip Watson for Arts Journalism and Malachy Clerkin for Sports Journalism. Clerkin's recognition included interviews with Kellie Harrington and Ciara Mageean. The Irish Farmers' Journal won in video journalism, while Niamh Horan and Michael O'Farrell were honored for showbiz and business reporting respectively.