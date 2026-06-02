Irish Times Launches Comprehensive Leaving Cert Coverage with Daily Reviews and CAO Supplement

The Irish Times provides extensive coverage of the Leaving Certificate exams, including daily paper reviews, personal memories from well-known figures, and a special CAO Change of Mind supplement on June 23rd.

As the Leaving Cert ificate exams commence across Ireland, students, parents, and teachers are bracing for a challenging month of assessments. The Irish Times is dedicating comprehensive coverage to the exams, offering daily news, expert analysis, and personal reflections.

From the first English paper, which one teacher described as leaving students 'punch drunk,' to stories of resilience like that of a student who left school in second year and now aims for top points to study medicine, the education section will capture the full spectrum of exam experiences. Each day in June, a well-known figure will share their own Leaving Cert memory, while students, parents, and teachers will contribute their views on preparations and surprises.

Education Correspondent Niamh Towey will provide the latest news and reaction, and the newspaper will review each exam paper with feedback from those who sat them. A special CAO Change of Mind supplement, scheduled for June 23rd, will offer advice, tips, course trends, and alternative options ahead of the July 1st deadline. This supplement is essential reading for all Leaving Cert students considering their next steps.

The Irish Times aims to be a trusted companion throughout the exam season, ensuring that no student, parent, or teacher misses crucial information or inspiration. With the stress of exams at its peak, the newspaper provides a platform for sharing experiences and navigating the path forward. Whether it's the emotional toll of the first exam or the strategic decisions about CAO choices, the coverage is designed to inform and support.

The Leaving Cert is a rite of passage, and The Irish Times is committed to documenting it with depth and sensitivity. In addition to exam reviews, the newspaper will feature daily tips for managing stress and time, advice from guidance counselors, and insights into emerging trends in higher education. The goal is to empower students to make informed decisions and to acknowledge the hard work and dedication that go into this milestone.

As the month progresses, readers can expect a mix of hard news, human interest stories, and practical guidance. The Irish Times education section is a hub for anyone invested in the future of Ireland's young people. From the first day of exams to the final results, the coverage will be relentless and empathetic. The newspaper also encourages readers to share their own stories and questions, fostering a community of support.

With the CAO deadline looming, the June 23rd supplement will be particularly valuable, offering a last chance to reassess choices and explore new possibilities. The Irish Times promises to be an indispensable resource during this pivotal time





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