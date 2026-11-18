Central Statistics Office data reveals Irish exports rose to €18.1 billion in September. Strong demand from the US and a 38% surge in UK trade bolster the national economy.

Irish trade volumes experienced a significant monetary expansion of over €5 billion between August and September, driven primarily by a robust increase in goods shipped to the United States. According to new data released by the Central Statistics Office, the total value of State exports reached €18.1 billion in September. This represents a sharp rise from the €15.4 billion recorded in August.

Export Destinations and Market Share

Europe remains the dominant trading partner for the Irish State, absorbing €6.5 billion worth of goods in September. This continental destination accounted for nearly 36 per cent of all national exports during the month. The United States served as the second largest export market, receiving €5.5 billion in Irish goods. The United Kingdom followed closely, taking in €2.5 billion. This UK figure includes transactions from Great Britain as well as cross-border trade with Northern Ireland. The State also shipped €3.6 billion worth of goods to the rest of the world, encompassing nations outside the EU, US, and UK.

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Industry Analysis and Trends

Louise Kelly, a tax partner at Deloitte and leader of the consultancy firm's global trade strategy department, noted that trade patterns remain volatile. She stated that Irish export data indicates a normalization process following front-loading events in 2025. Kelly emphasized that while the US remains the largest single country export destination, current volumes are below the levels seen in 2024. She added that Britain requires close monitoring as Irish goods exports to Great Britain rose by 38% or €4.1 billion in the January to September 2026 period compared to the same timeframe last year.

Key Export Categories and Goods

Chemical products and related items stood as the primary export category, generating €8.9 billion in value. Machinery and transport equipment secured the second most valuable position, creating €4.6 billion in capital. Miscellaneous manufactured articles, including consumer, medical, and scientific products, represented the third most valuable category with a total of €2.1 billion. These figures highlight the diverse industrial base driving Ireland's international commerce.

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Import Volumes and Sourcing

On the import side, the State brought in goods totaling €15.4 billion in September. This marked an increase of €2.5 billion from August's imports of €12.9 billion. Europe maintained its position as the largest source of imports, with €4.7 billion worth of goods entering the country from the Bloc. The gap between import sources from the US and UK narrowed significantly. The State received €2.2 billion worth of imports from the United States and €2 billion from across the Irish Sea. An additional €6.5 billion in goods arrived from the rest of the world.

Import Categories and Future Outlook

Machinery and transport equipment led import categories, representing €7.2 billion worth of incoming goods. Chemical products and related items ranked second with €3.5 billion. Miscellaneous manufactured articles accounted for €1.7 billion in imports. Janette Maxwell, an international indirect tax partner at Grant Thornton, highlighted the continued growth in exports to Great Britain. She noted that exports increased by 38% to €15.1 billion during the first nine months of 2026. Maxwell stated that this growth is supported by exports of machinery, transport equipment, and chemicals, demonstrating that opportunities for Irish exporters extend well beyond the US market.