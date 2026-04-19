Irish Weather Forecast Promises Dry Spell and Warmer Temperatures, Experts Joke About Museum Exhibits and Taking Time Off

Met Eireann has released a significant four-week weather forecast for Ireland, predicting a dry period with temperatures potentially reaching the early twenties Celsius. The outlook has led to humorous suggestions from weather experts about its significance, with one suggesting it belongs in a museum and another advising people to take a week off work.

Met Eireann , Ireland's national meteorological service, has released a significant update to its extended range weather forecast , covering the next four weeks. This prolonged outlook, announced on Friday, has generated considerable buzz due to its implications for rainfall and temperature across the country.

So remarkable is this forecast that a prominent Irish weather expert has humorously suggested it be enshrined in a world-renowned museum, while another forecaster has playfully advised the public to consider taking a week off work. For the upcoming fortnight, a marked scarcity of rainfall is anticipated, coupled with a potential rise in temperatures that could reach the early twenties Celsius. Alan O'Reilly, the well-known Carlow Weather personality, shared a weather chart illustrating a sustained period of high pressure and minimal precipitation, quipping that the depiction was worthy of being displayed in the Louvre. Echoing this sentiment, Barra, a weather presenter for BBC Northern Ireland, posted a graphic detailing the week ahead and humorously declared it official permission to take the entire week off, suggesting employers would likely be understanding. Delving into the specifics, Week 1, from Monday, April 20th to Sunday, April 26th, shows high confidence for cooler and drier than average conditions. A slight tendency for precipitation is noted in eastern Ireland, attributed to the establishment of high pressure, which may lead to intermittent rain moving in from the east. Confidence for Week 2, spanning Monday, April 27th to Sunday, May 3rd, decreases. While no dominant temperature trend is evident, high pressure is expected to persist, with precipitation levels likely remaining below average nationwide. Uncertainty escalates into Week 3, from Monday, May 4th to Sunday, May 10th. The forecast indicates no anomalous trends for pressure or temperature. However, a signal for wetter weather, or precipitation exceeding the average, is suggested along the west coast, hinting at a potential return to more unsettled conditions. The outlook for Week 4, Monday, May 11th to Sunday, May 17th, carries low confidence. Temperature anomalies are predicted to be average for the season, with no unusual trends foreseen. Similarly, no definitive pressure signal is apparent, although a slight increase in high pressure is indicated to the southwest of Ireland. A minor indication suggests precipitation might be above average on the northern fringes, with the remainder of the country experiencing average rainfall. In summary, high pressure is anticipated to remain in the vicinity throughout the coming week, promising predominantly dry and bright weather, though occasional breezes are expected. Temperatures are set to climb later in the week. Monday night is forecast to be mostly dry with extended clear spells, although isolated showers from the east are possible. Low temperatures will range from 3 to 7 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a light to moderate easterly breeze. Tuesday is predicted to be breezier, starting with a mix of sunshine and scattered showers. Cloud cover is expected to build from the south during the day, with potential for rain or drizzle to affect southwestern coasts. Highs will reach 10 to 13 degrees Celsius, with moderate to fresh easterly winds. Tuesday night will be dry, featuring a blend of cloud and clear spells. Overnight lows will be between 3 and 8 degrees Celsius, being mildest in the cloudier southwest, with moderate to fresh easterly winds. Wednesday is another breezy day, expected to remain dry for most. It will commence with sunny spells, with cloud developing over the southern half of the country, potentially bringing rain and drizzle to the southwest. Daytime temperatures will range from 11 to 15 degrees Celsius, with a fresh easterly breeze. Thursday anticipates dry and sunny conditions, with only occasional showers possible. Highest temperatures will range from 11 to 16 or 17 degrees Celsius, with the warmest conditions in the west, and moderate to fresh east to southeast winds easing in the evening. The extended outlook suggests Friday and the weekend will continue to be mostly dry with ample sunshine, and temperatures potentially reaching the high teens, or even 20 degrees Celsius, in the west





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