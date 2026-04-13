Irish Wellness Brands Unite for World Stress Month to Offer Relaxation and Reset

Two Irish brands, Ethos and Align Wellness, collaborate for World Stress Month, offering guided sauna sessions paired with CBD-infused rituals to promote relaxation and mental reset. The initiative aims to provide sustainable wellness practices that can be integrated into everyday life.

Feeling overwhelmed, constantly switched on, or simply craving a genuine reset? You are definitely not alone. The increasing stress levels experienced by so many individuals have driven a significant shift in how we approach wellbeing. This movement involves moving away from fleeting remedies and embracing slower, more deliberate rituals which actually encourage us to switch off and find inner peace.

This April, in honor of World Stress Month, two innovative Irish wellness brands are collaborating to bring this powerful idea to life, creating a truly meaningful experience. Ethos, a brand recognized for its CBD-infused products, has joined forces with Align Wellness, a premier sauna and recovery space based in Dublin, to craft an event specifically aimed at nurturing both physical relaxation and mental restoration. This partnership represents a commitment to providing lasting support for those seeking respite from the pressures of modern life.

The collaboration will be hosted at Align Wellness in Harold's Cross, where participants will be invited to temporarily escape their typically fast-paced routines and immerse themselves in guided sauna sessions combined with thoughtfully selected CBD-infused rituals. The core concept behind this initiative is straightforward. Instead of relying on quick, one-off solutions, the focus is on creating repeatable moments of calm, providing rituals that can be consistently integrated into a daily wellness practice, both within a specialized wellness space and in the comfort of one's own home.

Amy O’Flaherty, the co-founder of Ethos, aptly explains the core philosophy: People want to experience tangible change, not just consume products with the hope they work. Building simple daily rituals is what really transforms how one feels. Align Wellness already embodies this philosophy in its approach to wellness. Known for its modern methods of sauna use, breathwork practices, and holistic recovery techniques, the space is specifically designed to help people pause, reset, and reconnect with themselves.

Katie, the founder of Align Wellness, emphasizes how sauna naturally encourages people to pause, breathe, and reset. The partnership with Ethos allows for an enhancement of this ritual, offering something even deeper. This collaboration builds upon that foundation, incorporating Ethos’ CBD products to further enhance the sense of relaxation and provide additional support for overall wellbeing.

This collaboration, scheduled throughout April, embodies a broader trend in the wellness sector: a focus away from quick fixes and towards sustainable, sensory practices that seamlessly integrate into everyday life. The aim is to make wellness less about a temporary escape and more about cultivating a consistent, fulfilling lifestyle.

To further celebrate this exciting collaboration, a special opportunity is being offered to IMAGE readers. One lucky reader will have the chance to win a month of complimentary classes at Align Wellness, along with the opportunity to personally experience Ethos’ stress-care range at home. The grand prize includes a generous six-month supply of Ethos products, carefully curated to support relaxation, facilitate recovery, and build resilience.

This, combined with the free classes, provides a comprehensive approach to wellbeing. This range, designed to promote overall balance, is ideal for anyone looking to unwind after a demanding day, improve their sleep quality, incorporate small but consistent rituals into their routine, or simply treat themselves to something special that supports their wellness journey. By subscribing, you agree to receive future communications from IMAGE and are happy for your data to be shared with IMAGE





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