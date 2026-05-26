Irish woman calls on HSE and government to approve life-extending treatment for rare neurological disease

Aoife Quinn, 23, from Oranmore was diagnosed with Friedreich's Ataxia at the age of 18, a rare genetic neurological disease that attacks the nervous system causing difficulty walking, slurred speech and heart problems. She is now calling on the HSE and government to approve the treatment omaveloxolone, which she says could extend her life, as negotiations remain ongoing.

Aoife Quinn, 23, from Oranmore was diagnosed with Friedreich's Ataxia at the age of 18, a rare genetic neurological disease that attacks the nervous system causing difficulty walking , slurred speech and heart problems .

She is now calling on the HSE and government to approve the treatment omaveloxolone, which she says could extend her life, as negotiations remain ongoing. Aoife Quinn, 23, was diagnosed with Friedrich's Ataxia, a rare genetic neurological condition that targets the body's nervous system, leading to problems with walking and balance, slurred speech, and cardiac complications. The disease has reduced her life expectancy to between 30 and 40 years.

Aoife, who is from Oranmore, is appealing to the HSE and government to approve a medication called omaveloxolone (Omav), which she believes could prolong her life, for use in Ireland. Radio 1's Liveline about how the disease affects her, she said: 'At the minute my balance and co-ordination is affected but eventually my speech, my hearing, my sight will be affected. It's just a matter of time before my body starts to deteriorate.

' While discussions are underway between the HSE and pharmaceutical firms regarding bringing omaveloxolone into Ireland, Aoife and fellow sufferers continue to deteriorate. Aoife is scheduled to address Leinster House on Wednesday to urge that negotiations are completed as swiftly as possible, for her benefit and that of others living with the disease.

'Time is not on our side', she said. see more of the stories you love from RSV





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Friedreich's Ataxia Rare Genetic Neurological Disease Attacks The Nervous System Difficulty Walking Slurred Speech Heart Problems Life-Extending Treatment HSE Government Ireland Omaveloxolone Liveline Leinster House Discussions Negotiations Prolong Her Life Benefit Others Living With The Disease Time Is Not On Our Side

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