An Irish woman declines a compensation offer from the United Nations Compensation Commission (UNCC) and suggests contacting the Oval Office at Washington DC for assistance.

No, Evelyn . I’m not ready to “discover our stunning acrylic furniture collection—elegant, durable, and customizable. ” Even as Sanlam Loan Finance (Pty) Ltd has offered me (a “valuable customer”) loans of between 200,000 to 10 million rupees at a low fixed interest rate.

But I was pleased to be selected “as a successful claimant under the United Nations Compensation Commission (UNCC) in conjunction with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) payment scheme. ” Who would have thought? Cynthia Mathias did, chief at the UNCC payments section. Thank you, Cynthia, for your “congratulations” on my “successful claim” even as I have no recollection of making one.

However, as I have more wealth than I know what to do with, I must decline your request to supply “full contact details”. Could I suggest you contact the Oval Office at Washington DC where the current occupant would surely welcome any “compensation” from the UN. Evelyn, you might try him too. He’d just love your acrylic furniture. Bigly





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United Nations Compensation Commission Bank For International Settlements Oval Office Washington DC Acrylic Furniture Evelyn Oval Office Suggestion

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