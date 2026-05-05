Irish Women’s 4x400m Team Secures World Championships Qualification

Ireland’s women’s 4x400m relay team won at the World Athletics Relays in Botswana, qualifying for the 2027 World Athletics Championships in Beijing after a thrilling victory secured by Sharlene Mawdsley’s exceptional anchor leg.

Ireland ’s women’s 4x400m relay team achieved a remarkable victory at the World Athletics Relays in Botswana , securing their place in the 2027 World Athletics Championships in Beijing.

The quartet of Rachel McCann, Sophie Becker, Arlene Crossan, and Sharlene Mawdsley demonstrated exceptional teamwork and determination, culminating in a thrilling finish where Mawdsley stormed from third to first place on the anchor leg. Their winning time was 3:23.83, surpassing France and Jamaica in a captivating race. This success came after both the women’s and mixed 4x400m teams initially missed direct qualification through the event finals, necessitating a strong performance in the second-chance repechage races.

The decision to focus all Irish hopes on the women’s team proved to be a strategic masterstroke, as Mawdsley’s blistering run sealed the win. The team’s journey to victory wasn’t without its challenges. Earlier in the competition, the mixed 4x400m quartet finished seventh in their repechage, leaving the women’s team with the sole responsibility of securing qualification. They rose to the occasion, delivering a performance filled with both skill and resilience.

McCann set a strong pace on the opening leg (52.35), followed by Becker (51.84) and Crossan (51.30), who maintained a competitive position. However, it was Mawdsley’s exceptional anchor leg (48.34 seconds – the second fastest time of the heat) that ultimately propelled the team to victory. Her ability to overtake both Jamaica and France in the final lap was a testament to her speed and determination.

The team’s joy and relief were palpable after the race, reflecting the significance of their achievement and the hard work they had invested. While the women’s team celebrated their success, the Irish mixed 4x400m team faced disappointment, finishing seventh in their repechage and missing out on qualification for Beijing. The women’s 4x100m team also fell short of qualifying, finishing fourth in their repechage race in 44.25, although this represented an improvement after failing to finish their heat on Saturday.

Despite these setbacks, the overall performance of the Irish team at the World Athletics Relays was commendable, showcasing the growing depth of talent in Irish athletics. Sharlene Mawdsley’s consistent excellence, including a sub-50 second anchor leg in the mixed relay, highlighted her status as a key athlete for Ireland. The top 12 teams in each relay event secured their place in the 2027 World Athletics Championships, with a few additional spots to be determined next season.

The Irish women’s 4x400m team’s victory is a significant milestone for Irish athletics, demonstrating their potential to compete at the highest level





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World Athletics Relays Ireland 4X400m Sharlene Mawdsley Botswana World Championships Athletics Rachel Mccann Sophie Becker Arlene Crossan

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