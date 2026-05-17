Irish Women's Rugby Team Takes On Scotland with Electric Atmosphere at Aviva Stadium

The article highlights the electric atmosphere at the Aviva Stadium, where Ireland Women scored eight tries to defeat Scotland in their Six Nations match. The Irish players express their emotions and admiration for their fervent supporter base.

Murray Kinsella Reports from the Aviva Stadum THERE WERE MORE than a few Irish players struggling to put it all into words. 31,294 people at the Aviva Stadium watched Ireland Women score eight tries past Scotland in a dominant Six Nations win.

The atmosphere was electric, particularly as Scott Bemand’s team swept the Scots aside during a thrilling first-half showing. Ireland fed off their fervent crowd, and the crowd responded to Ireland’s powerful performance.

"It’s kind of hard to put into words the feeling of walking out and leading the girls out," said Ireland captain Erin King after her side’s 54-5 win. "I feel really privileged and really lucky to have this opportunity and be part of the 23 that get to make history today. "But there’s a lot of girls and a lot of people that have been part of this journey.

And the founding team from 1993, we have them to thank really. They’re the reason that we’re here. They began all of this for us and everyone in our green wave, everyone who’s ever worn the green jersey. And anyone to wear the green jersey, all the little girls and boys and anyone that was here today, everyone’s part of that.

Around 200 people from her home club, Wexford Wanderers, came to Dublin by bus, while her family and friends were part of the huge Irish crowd too. Every one of the Ireland players had similar stories of the swell of support for them. #WomenInRugby #SixNation





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Ireland Women Six Nations Rugby Scotland Atmosphere Supporters O'connor King 1993 Team History

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