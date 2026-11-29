Republic of Ireland faces Poland in crucial World Cup play-off while Aaron McKenna defends boxing title and F1 season concludes in Abu Dhabi.

The Republic of Ireland national women's soccer team faces a pivotal two-legged playoff against Poland to determine their participation in the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup Finals in Brazil. This critical fixture represents a defining moment for the squad as they compete for the final qualification spot in a high-stakes international tournament. The outcome will dictate whether the team joins the global competition next year.

Key Matches And Boxing Titles

Monaghan boxer Aaron McKenna steps into the ring to make the first defense of his IBF world middleweight championship crown against Latvia's Jevgenijs Aleksejevs. This highly anticipated bout takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, adding an international dimension to the Irish sporting calendar. The event highlights the global reach of Irish boxing talent and the prestige of holding a world title.

Also read Ewa Pajor: Poland Captain Driven to Historic World Cup Success

F1 Season Finale And Golf Events

The 23rd and final round of the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship concludes at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi this weekend. Fans can follow the action on Sky Sports as drivers compete for the season finale. Simultaneously, golf enthusiasts are directed to Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Plus for coverage of the Nedbank Golf Challenge, World Champions Cup, and Hero World Challenge throughout the week.

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Domestic League And Cup Competitions

English football fixtures dominate the midweek schedule with high-profile matchups including Inter versus Genoa in the Coppa Italia. Sky Sports Premier League broadcasts feature games such as Tottenham versus Fulham and Newcastle versus Manchester United. The Irish League scene also sees action with Leinster Club SHC Final coverage on RTÉ 1 featuring Ballyhale versus Shelmaliers.

Schedule Highlights And Broadcast Details

RTÉ 2 broadcasts the second leg of the Republic of Ireland versus Poland match at 5pm on Saturday, providing national coverage of the qualifier. Ukraine versus England is also shown on UTV at the same time. Additional coverage includes snooker's UK Championship on BBC Two and TNT Sports, and rugby union matches like Bath versus Bristol in the Premiership on TNT Sports 2.