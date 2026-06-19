Irishman to face jail and deportation after killing American woman in Hungary

A Budapest judge has been asked to sentence an Irishman to jail and order his deportation after he admitted to killing an American woman in 2024. The man had pleaded not guilty to murdering Mackenzie Michalski (31) during a sexual encounter, but the prosecutor argued that it's highly unlikely that the victim asked the Irishman to strangle her.

A Budapest judge has been asked to sentence an Irishman to jail and order his deportation after he admitted to killing an American woman in 2024.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had pleaded not guilty to murdering Mackenzie Michalski (31) during a sexual encounter, but the prosecutor argued that it's highly unlikely that the victim, who was suffering from an old neck injury, asked the Irishman to strangle her. The court heard that Michalski was suffocated after the man strangled her for at least two to three minutes, and dozens of further injuries were found on her body during the autopsy.

The man's obsession with picking up and having sex with women was so deep that he rated and ranked European cities based on how hot and how willing he found the women there. He also kept a tally of his attempts to pick up women, declaring his aim to reach 1,000 shortly before meeting Michalski.

Police found a 'spy pen' with a hidden camera among the man's personal items, which showed his efforts trying to pick up 16 women on the street. The man had arrived in Hungary less than a week before the incident and met Michalski at a popular bar in Budapest. They had drinks at the bar and in a nightclub before going to the man's apartment where Michalski died in the early hours of November 5th.

The Hungarian police took two days to locate the building where the Irishman was staying, and when they found him, he denied ever meeting the missing woman but seemed frustrated and gave confusing answers. The officers asked for his phone because the 38-year-old matched the description of the man the victim was last seen with. They found footage of the missing woman's naked, tied-up and lifeless body and the Irishman was arrested at the scene.

The judge listed Google searches found on the man's phone by the police, including whether wild boars eat human bodies and where are their habitats in Hungary. The man's search results also showed that he was considering fleeing Hungary towards Serbia or Croatia. The police report showed the Dublin man attempted to cover up his crime by cleaning the rented apartment and purchasing a suitcase to place his victim's body in.

He then rented a car and drove to Lake Balaton, about 145km southwest of Budapest, where he dumped the body in a wooded area outside the town of Szigliget, before returning to Budapest. During the hearing, the judge read testimonies from the victim's boyfriend and father recorded by Hungarian police in the days after her death.

The woman's boyfriend told the police that his girlfriend was a 'friendly, talkative and sensitive person' and wasn't interested in violent sex in the slightest. Her father said that his daughter 'always lit up the room' and that she might have been a bit too trusting towards people





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Irishman Hungary American Woman Mackenzie Michalski Budapest Sexual Encounter Murder Deportation

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