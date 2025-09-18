Is Disney World Losing Its Magic? Theme Park Quiet Despite Labor Day Weekend

Disney World, typically bustling with visitors, is experiencing unusually low crowds this summer, sparking speculation about factors behind the decline. Travel vlogger Steve Noble captured the eerie quiet on TikTok, prompting widespread online discussion about the trend.

Some fans of Walt Disney World in Florida have suggested that the 'most magical place in the world,' as it's often referred to, could be gradually losing its sparkle. The cherished theme park has endured a turbulent few years since the pandemic, from its parent company's now-resolved dispute with Florida governor Ron DeSantis to its decision in July to shut down Tom Sawyer Island, one of its most popular attractions.

But now, holidaymakers are observing another significant shift at the Orlando resort, with one travel vlogger alleging the destination has seemingly become 'dead'. Reports emerged that the renowned theme park became unusually quiet this summer, with visitors speculating various theories about what could be behind it. \ The issue was recently highlighted by theme park reviewer Steve Noble, who documented his recent Disney World visit on TikTok to share his observations about what was happening in the Sunshine State. During his weekend getaway, he suggested Disney World was almost mirroring a ghost town. He said: 'I'm at Magic Kingdom right now, and this place is a tomb. There is literally nobody here. There is no wait time for anything. 'Space Mountain – walk on. Haunted Mansion – walk on. Pirates of the Caribbean – walk on. The longest I have even seen a wait time for Seven Dwarfs today 30 minutes. 'Peter Pan's Flight – up to 30 minutes, but everything is walk on, all day long. I don't know what's going on. It's Labor Day weekend – should be crowded, should be packed normally. This place is empty.'\ Noble continued: 'I am absolutely loving it, but what do you think? What's going on? Why is there nobody here? I have never seen it like this. It's been years since I've seen it this empty, especially on a holiday weekend. I don't know, I'm going to enjoy it while I can.' The clip on The Noble Ways TikTok profile racked up more than 175,000 views after being posted, with viewers rushing to share their theories about the eerily quiet scenes. One person commented: 'People don't want to go to Florida,' while another chipped in with: 'Too expensive, politics, Trump.' The financial woes dominated this person's comment, when they said: 'Florida is imploding financially and nobody wants to go there. Miami and the other beaches are struggling as well.' Meanwhile, a fourth also pointed out: 'Nobody can afford Disney anymore. Think the tariffs.' Someone else also weighed in, saying: 'That's because it's Florida. Disney in California is packed. Let's face it, Florida is in major decline.' High ticket prices have been blamed for many visitors abandoning the attraction, with single-day passes beginning at a staggering $119 (€101). In comparison, a day pass to Emerald Park in Ashbourne, Co. Meath, cost almost half that price, at €55. Disney also conceded that it saw a dip in visitor numbers. The decline in visits to Orlando, particularly related to the Walt Disney World attractions, was believed to be partly due to extensive refurbishment works taking place across the resort by Disney Experiences. Moreover, last year saw the end of a heated dispute between Walt Disney World and DeSantis – which started in 2022 over the park's opposition to the Florida governor's controversial 'Don't Say Gay' bill – with an out-of-court settlement. Despite these issues, US network CBS reported last month that tourism was gradually picking up again in Florida, despite a decrease in Canadian holidaymakers making the journey. Visit Florida, the state's tourist board, previously estimated that more than 34.435 million people visited Florida from April 1 to June 30, a slight increase of 0.45 per cent compared to the same period last year





