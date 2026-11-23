Ireland Strategic Investment Fund partners with Ardstone and CBRE to deliver over 500 private rental units in Dublin as part of a €169 million housing initiative.

The Ireland Strategic Investment Fund has allocated €75 million to a new housing joint venture with property developer Ardstone. This capital injection supports a broader €169 million partnership that also includes CBRE Investment Management. The primary objective of this collaboration is to construct more than 500 new private rental apartments located across the greater Dublin area. This strategic move addresses critical housing needs while targeting commercial returns through long-term real estate development.

Joint Venture Structure and Capital Allocation

The financial arrangement involves the creation of two distinct sub-funds. These entities will be managed by Ardstone under its existing Ardstone Residential Income Fund platform. The funds are specifically earmarked to finance two separate residential developments. According to a statement released on Monday by the joint venture partners, these projects will deliver a capacity exceeding 500 private rental units. This structured approach allows for targeted investment in specific high-demand locations within the Dublin metropolitan region.

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ISIF Housing Targets and Strategic Mandate

Rebekah Brady, the interim director of the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, emphasized that housing remains a core strategic priority for the organization. The fund is actively working to achieve a revised target of supporting the delivery of 50,000 new homes by 2030. Brady stated that the current announcement demonstrates how the fund collaborates with stakeholders to provide commercial capital. This capital aims to unlock development opportunities, attract additional investment, and support the large-scale delivery of much-needed homes across Ireland. The investment aligns with the fund's double bottom investment mandate, which requires achieving both commercial financial returns and a positive economic impact.

Ardstone Leadership and Investment Philosophy

Donal O'Neill, the chief executive of Ardstone, highlighted the partnership with the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund and CBRE Investment Management. He described these entities as sophisticated, long-term institutional investors. O'Neill noted that the venture provides the group with necessary capital capacity to deliver new housing. This arrangement maintains the discipline and alignment that have underpinned Ardstone's growth to date. The company was established in 2005 by former Friends First property heads Donal Mulcahy, Ciarán Burns, and O'Neill. Initially, the firm focused on European real estate markets before shifting its strategy.

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Operational History and Portfolio Growth

Since 2021, Ardstone has rolled out a long-term residential investment strategy. This strategy focuses specifically on the mid-level Irish rental market. The associated fund currently owns and operates approximately 3,100 homes. These properties are spread across 21 assets in the greater Dublin area. The gross asset value of this portfolio represents €1.4 billion. Key locations include apartment schemes in Santry and Finglas in north Dublin. The portfolio also encompasses Spencer Place in the city's north docklands and Stoneybatter in Dublin 7. The Ireland Strategic Investment Fund previously invested €105 million in this fund.

Institutional Backing and Future Expansion Goals

The Ardstone Residential Income Fund is backed by major European institutional investors. The firm is currently targeting significant growth towards approximately 5,000 homes. Financial projections aim for a gross asset value of €2 billion in the near term. This expansion builds upon the strong foundation established by the existing portfolio. The latest annual report from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund indicates substantial ongoing commitment to this sector. The fund has committed a total of €2.7 billion under its housing investment programme as of the end of 2025. This cumulative investment underscores the government's sustained focus on increasing housing supply and stabilizing the rental market.