Police were called to the Comis Hotel on the Isle of Man on Saturday night during Venezuela Fury's wedding reception to Noah Price. A guest was arrested just hours after Peter Andre performed at the lavish celebration. The guest is understood to have been searched by officers before being placed into a police van. Investigating officer descended on the hotel with four police cars. The arrest of the guest is unclear at this stage.

Police were called to the Comis Hotel on the Isle of Man during Venezuela Fury's wedding reception to Noah Price. A guest was arrested hours after Peter Andre performed at the lavish celebration.

One officer was carrying a clear evidence bag, which held money and a phone. Four police cars descended on the hotel. Venezuela Fury looked stunning at the wedding in a white lace wedding gown, with a 50ft train. She designed the wedding dress herself.

Twitter influencers Paris and Tyson were pictured posing with Peter Andre. The guest's arrest is unclear, but the incident unfolded moments after Peter Andre's performance. Venezuela Fury, 16, married Noah Price after getting engaged during their birthday celebrations last year. Closing with his iconic track Mysterious Girl, Andre's performance left Venezuela and her new husband with enthusiasm





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Isle Of Man Police Venezuela Fury's Wedding Peter Andre Arrested Guest 4 Police Cars Music Performance Peter Andre's Performance Guest's Arrest Unclear Venezuela Fury's Wedding Champagne Flow

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