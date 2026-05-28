Isle of Man TT Rider Daniel Ingham Dies Following Crash During Qualifying Session

Organisers of the Isle of Man TT Race have confirmed that a 33-year-old competitor has tragically lost his life following an incident during qualifying. Daniel Ingham, a father of two, was involved in a crash at Doran's Bend on the opening lap of the third qualifying session on Wednesday.

Daniel Ingham , who won the 2024 Senior Manx Grand Prix, died following a crash during an Isle of Man qualifying session . Organisers of the Isle of Man TT Race have confirmed that a 33-year-old competitor has tragically lost his life following an incident during qualifying.

Daniel Ingham, a father of two, was involved in a crash at Doran's Bend on the opening lap of the third qualifying session on Wednesday. The Leicestershire rider was highly experienced, having made his Isle of Man debut at the Manx Grand Prix in 2016. He went on to claim victory in the 2024 Senior Manx Grand Prix.

Organisers released a statement saying the Isle of Man TT Races pass on their deepest sympathy to his wife, Helayna, and his son Joey and daughter Phoebe, as well as his family and friends. Jamie Ingham, Daniel's brother, posted an emotional tribute on social media, writing he couldn't have asked for a better brother.

Daniel Ingham was not only an incredibly talented racer but also a genuine character who earned the respect of everyone around him through his passion, determination, and love for the sport. RST motorsport clothing company also paid their respects, stating they are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Daniel Ingham, a hugely respected rider and valued member of the RST family.

This tragic news follows a string of serious incidents on the Isle of Man course throughout the week's practice and qualifying sessions, which took place in warm, dry conditions. During the pre-TT Classic race on Sunday, 68-year-old Alan Oversby tragically lost his life in an accident. The following day, a rider and eight spectators were hospitalised following another serious incident.

A qualifying session was brought to a halt after a crash on the Parliament Square section of the Mountain circuit at around 1.30 pm on Monday, with the clerk of the course subsequently suspending all racing for the remainder of the day. Tuesday saw a further red flag incident during the sidecar qualifying session, leaving Maria Costello and her passenger Shaun Parker with injuries.

Following yet another sidecar accident on Wednesday, organisers took the decision to suspend all sidecar racing for the rest of the 2026 Isle of Man event. Organisers confirmed following an incident involving a Sidecar team during the third Qualifying Session of the 2026 Isle of Man TT Races, the Race Organisation initiated an immediate technical and operational review to assess the circumstances surrounding the incident and the continued participation of the Sidecar class at the event.

The opening week of the iconic Isle of Man TT meeting is devoted to practice and qualifying, with the racing schedule set to get underway on Saturday, 30 May





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