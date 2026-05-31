Israel Captures Historic Beaufort Castle as Forces Push Beyond Litani River

Israel's defence minister announced the seizure of the medieval Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon, a move that expands Israeli control over strategic high ground and intensifies the ongoing conflict with Hezbollah.

Israel 's defence minister Israel Katz announced that the Israel i army has taken control of the historic Beaufort Castle , also known as Qalaat al‑Shaqif, after pushing beyond the Litani River in southern Lebanon .

The medieval stronghold, perched on a hill that dominates the surrounding countryside, was photographed with Israeli and Golani Brigade flags flying over its battlements, confirming its capture. In a statement released by the Israel Defence Forces, the operation was described as a decisive move to dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure on the Beaufort Ridge and in the Wadi al‑Saluki area, and to expand Israeli control over key high ground.

By seizing the fortress, Israeli forces have gained a commanding view of the southern Lebanese plain, the western Bekaa valley and the main supply routes that Hezbollah uses to launch rockets into Israel. The IDF said its troops crossed the Litani River, took positions formerly used by Hezbollah to direct attacks, and are now preparing to encircle the city of Nabatieh, a cultural and economic hub for the region.

Control of the surrounding hills would give Israel a significant tactical advantage, allowing it to monitor and interdict Hezbollah movements across a wide area. The advance comes amid a stalled cease‑fire that was supposed to begin on 17 April but has never been observed by either side. Both Israel and Hezbollah have accused each other of repeated violations, using the alleged breaches to justify ongoing strikes.

Lebanon's prime minister, Nawaf Salam, condemned what he described as a "scorched‑earth" policy, accusing Israel of destroying villages, displacing civilians and imposing collective punishment on the south. Salam warned of a dangerous escalation and urged an immediate, genuine cease‑fire, while defending his government's willingness to engage in diplomatic talks in Washington.

The United States is currently mediating a series of negotiations between the two parties, with further rounds scheduled for next week, though no guarantee of a breakthrough has been announced. The conflict has also seen a resurgence of cross‑border attacks from Hezbollah. The group claimed responsibility for a strike on the Meron air‑traffic control unit in northern Israel and for launching rockets toward Kiryat Shmona, a town frequently hit in the war.

Social‑media footage showed residents on Israel's northern coast fleeing to shelters as rockets descended toward Nahariya, marking the first such barrage from Lebanon in three weeks. The Lebanese health ministry reports that Israeli attacks have killed more than 3,371 people since the fighting escalated on 2 March, when Hezbollah entered the wider Middle East war in support of its patron, Iran.

Hezbollah says its recent attacks are retaliation for the killing of Iran's supreme leader in US‑Israeli strikes that ignited the wider conflict on 28 February. Iran has insisted that any settlement to end the regional war must include provisions for Lebanon, linking the fate of the Lebanese front to broader diplomatic efforts





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