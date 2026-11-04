Israel Election Commission Confirms Netanyahus Defeat Amid Fraud Rebuttals

Israel's election commission validates final results stripping Netanyahu of majority. Gadi Eisenkot faces task of forming coalition after rejecting mass fraud claims.

Israel's election commission officially confirmed the final results of last week's national vote on Wednesday, a decisive move that stripped Binyamin Netanyahu's far-right coalition of its governing majority. This official validation directly rejects the Prime Minister's persistent allegations of widespread electoral fraud. The confirmation establishes the legal foundation for the next phase of government formation in the Middle Eastern nation.

Rejection of Fraud Allegations and Security Probe Block

The Central Elections Committee announced that a comprehensive review found absolutely no evidence of irregularities that compromised the integrity of the election or affected its final outcomes. Committee chair Noam Sohlberg stated that while certain suspicions remain under investigation, they do not cast doubt on the overall election process. These findings justify neither delaying the results nor overturning the established political landscape. The commission presented these final results directly to President Yitzhak Herzog following the rejection of claims regarding large-scale foreign interference.

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Hours prior to this announcement, Israel's attorney general Gali Baharav-Miara blocked a demand from the Shin Bet security service to interrogate senior politicians from Palestinian-led parties. The attorney general asserted that neither citizens nor elected officials can be interrogated without evidence justifying such action in a country governed by the rule of law. The Shin Bet chief David Zini, who was handpicked for his role by Netanyahu, had ordered the interrogations. Zini sought to classify the investigation as a security file to allow harsher conditions including barring politicians from legal counsel.

Eisenkot Accuses Government of Weaponizing State Apparatus

Main challenger Gadi Eisenkot described Netanyahu's attempt to hold on to power as a pogrom against democracy. He accused the Prime Minister of discrediting valid votes and weaponizing security forces against parties led by Palestinian citizens of Israel. Eisenkot emphasized that employees of the Ministry of Defense and law enforcement are servants of the state not the king. He warned that anyone abusing their authority for political considerations faces severe consequences for the nation's democratic institutions.

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The conflict extends beyond mere political disagreement into the realm of civil liberties and state security protocols. Eisenkot has secured the public support of all Jewish Israeli opposition parties who view him as the strongest contender to remove Netanyahu from power. Palestinian-led parties have also indicated their priority is the removal of the current Prime Minister. This broad coalition support suggests a unified front against the outgoing far-right government. Negotiations to solidify this alliance may take weeks as various factions align their policy positions.

Presidential Role and Racist Attack Condemnation

President Yitzhak Herzog condemned the racist attacks on Palestinian citizens who turned out to vote at historic rates during the election cycle. He denounced the coarseness and racist expressions heard recently and held Arab society in Israel in great respect. Herzog valued the contribution of Arab citizens to the country in every area of life and their desire to integrate fully into national life. His intervention highlights the deep societal fractures exposed by the recent political campaign. The president plays a pivotal role in choosing which politician gets the first chance to create a new coalition.

Herzog is expected to name Eisenkot as the primary candidate for government formation. The official announcement could come as early as Thursday evening. This timeline places significant pressure on Eisenkot to negotiate quickly with potential coalition partners. The rapid succession of events underscores the volatility of the current political environment in Israel. The outcome will determine the direction of domestic policy and national security strategy.

Next Steps for Government Formation and Coalition Building

The immediate next step involves Eisenkot engaging in detailed negotiations with various political parties to secure a majority. He must balance the demands of Jewish Israeli opposition parties with those of Palestinian-led factions. This complex process requires careful diplomacy to maintain the unity of the anti-Netanyahu bloc. Eisenkot has warned of continuing attempts to undermine trust in the election results by the opposition. These efforts could include further legal challenges or public relations campaigns aimed at discrediting the new leadership.

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The final results have effectively ended the tenure of the far-right coalition that has dominated recent Israeli politics. The transition of power marks a significant shift in the national agenda. Citizens and political observers alike are watching closely to see how the new coalition addresses the deep divisions exposed during the campaign. The stability of the new government will depend on its ability to deliver on its promises while managing internal disagreements. The coming weeks will be critical in shaping the future of Israeli democracy.