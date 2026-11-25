Israeli forces kill Hamas colonel Mohammad Abuelouf and his family in Gaza City. This is the second senior Hamas security official killed in 24 hours, violating ceasefire terms.

The Israeli military confirmed the killing of Hamas colonel Mohammad Abuelouf, a senior official heading the internal security service in northern Gaza. The airstrike on his apartment in western Gaza City also killed his wife and two children early on Wednesday.

Targeting Internal Security Leadership

Mohammad Abuelouf was the second high-ranking Hamas security leader eliminated in a single day. This follows the Tuesday killing of Naeem Abu Nahel, who oversaw internal security for the entire Gaza Strip. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) described Abuelouf as a significant figure who provided expertise to restrict Israeli counterterrorism operations.

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Alleged Violations of 2025 Truce Terms

The Israeli military stated that Abuelouf worked to restore Hamas capabilities in violation of the 2025 ceasefire deal. Authorities accused him of advancing attacks against Israeli forces and civilians during the war and in the period since the truce began.

Hamas Accuses Israel of Causing Chaos

Hamas accused Israel of trying to cause chaos by killing officials responsible for maintaining law and order. The group noted that Abuelouf's security service counters suspected collaborators with Israel's secret service and gathers intelligence on their plans.

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Continuing Violence Despite Ceasefire Agreement

Despite a ceasefire backed by US President Donald Trump, violence persists in the region. Israeli troops now control around two-thirds of Gaza, up from more than half at the time of the truce. Hamas retains control over a sliver of territory along the coast.

Casualty Figures and Hostage Context

At least 1,600 Palestinians and five Israeli soldiers have died since the October 2025 ceasefire. Israel launched its assault after Hamas militants killed 1,200 people and took over 250 hostages in October 2023. The conflict has displaced the entire population of Gaza and caused a severe hunger crisis.